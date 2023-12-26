Eastern US rainstorm, flood risk to precede cold air and snow for some

A storm packing heavy rain and flooding in the East through midweek will be followed by colder air, and for some, the first snowflakes of the season.

Umbrellas and raincoats will come in handy across the Northeast this week with several days of wet weather on tap for the region.

The same storm responsible for 3-6 inches of rain and localized flooding in parts of western North Carolina will slice across the mid-Atlantic and southern New England at midweek. In the wake of the storm, noticeably colder air will settle, bringing snow to parts of the Southern states and central Appalachians before the week concludes, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

After some pre-Christmas chill, milder air returned to much of the East ahead of a new storm. The combination of mild air and moisture from the Atlantic led to areas of dense fog and slow travel on Tuesday morning and also helped to fuel a storm heading up from the Southeastern states.

Enough rain has already fallen on parts of Georgia, the Carolinas and southwestern Virginia to have streams and rivers on the rise. Minor to moderate flooding along unprotected areas of the French Broad, Congaree and Dan rivers is likely into the latter part of this week as a period of heavy rain pivots northeastward.

"The combination of heavy rain and recent burn scars from wildfires this past summer and early autumn may increase the risk of flash flooding and mudslides in portions of western Virginia and West Virginia," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Meanwhile, river levels in coastal areas of the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and New England are still on their way down following heavy rain from last week and are likely to experience another surge of water from the storm this week.

The recent rainstorm has left the ground moist to saturated. With low evaporation rates this time of the year, any big rain has the potential to trigger quick runoff and flooding.

Among the rivers likely to experience a new round of flooding are the Passaic, Ramapo and Raritan in New Jersey. Some rises are likely along portions of the Potomac, Susquehanna and Delaware in the mid-Atlantic with minor flooding possible late this week.

The rain will pivot northeastward, spanning Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

The rainstorm will affect the Northeastern major metro areas, including Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and New York City. Heavy rain will pour down, leading to urban and small stream flooding as well as travel delays from Virginia to southern New England.

"The heaviest and steadiest rain is likely to diminish or slide out to the east before reaching central and northern New England," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. "With that in mind, Boston may avoid the heavy rain, and many of the streams and rivers that experience flooding in northern New England should avoid major problems from this storm."

Soon after the storm slides into the Atlantic, cold, moist air from the Central states will spin southeastward.

"Even though the colder air coming in late this week will not be anything unusual for late December for most places, it will be a bit of a shock following temperatures as high as the 50s and 60s in much of the East around the Christmas holiday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Reneé Duff said. "The biggest temperature flip will be from the middle Mississippi Valley to the Southeast states.

Temperatures will trend 10-20 degrees lower late this week in the Southeast, and some areas will experience colder-than-historical-average conditions for the end of the month, especially near the Gulf Coast.

Highs in the mid-50s in Nashville on Wednesday will be replaced with highs in the low 40s by Friday with nighttime lows near freezing. Highs in the low 60s in Atlanta on Wednesday will be swapped with highs in the mid-40s on Friday. On Thursday, high temperatures near 70 in Charleston, South Carolina, will nose-dive with highs in the mid-50s on Friday.

The change to colder weather will be a bit less dramatic in much of the Northeast, especially along the Atlantic coast.

The impending clouds and rain at midweek will ease the temperature drop so that highs in the 30s, 40s from Friday to Sunday will seem to be a bit less of a shock.

That cold patch will likely bring some of the season's first snowflakes to parts of the Interstate 40 and 64 corridors of the middle Mississippi and Tennessee valleys from Thursday night to Friday night. This includes areas as far south as the northern parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. A coating to an inch of snow may accumulate in a few pockets within this zone.

However, the odds are a bit higher for accumulating snow over the mountains from eastern Tennessee and Kentucky, as well as western parts of North Carolina and Virginia and parts of West Virginia.

Snow showers or very spotty snow is in store for the central Appalachians and interior New England on Friday and Friday night. Any accumulation is likely to be limited to the ridges or grassy surfaces over the intermediate elevations.

