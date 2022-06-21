Dry thunderstorms could spark wildfires in California
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Jun. 21, 2022 1:28 PM EDT
Updated Jun. 21, 2022 3:52 PM EDT
You don’t have to be directly struck by lightning. There are other ways you can get hit, which is why you should never underestimate a thunderstorm.
The combination of tropical moisture and an offshore storm will result in an uptick in thunderstorms across portions of California on Wednesday and Thursday. However, while a few of the storms could soak some communities, most of the storms will contain little or no rain and could lead to a surge in wildfires, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
The western part of the United States in general is experiencing its driest period in at least 1,200 years, according to a recent peer-reviewed study published in the journal Nature Climate Change. The Golden State has been plagued by significant drought for much of the last decade, with at least eight of the past 10 years resulting in below-average rainfall. This has often led state and local officials to institute water restrictions in many towns and cities. Last month, state officials once again turned to water reactions to combat water shortages.
Nearly 98% of California was considered to be in severe drought or worse as of mid-June, based on the latest information from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, bubbly clouds associated with leftover moisture from Tropical Rainstorm Blas can be seen over Baja California, Mexico (lower center). A more solid area of clouds was visible over New Mexico (right of center).
Opportunities for rainfall during the dry season, which spans from the spring through the summer and early autumn, are scarce. Average rainfall for Downtown Los Angeles during the period from June 1 to Sept. 30 is less than 0.25 of an inch. Across the Sierra Nevada, the average rainfall is 1-2 inches during the same four-month period.
One such opportunity for rain will come before the end of this week as an uptick in spotty shower and thunderstorm activity is predicted from Tuesday evening to Wednesday night. That will be followed by a decline in storms from Thursday to Friday.
Farther to the east, over the past several days, southerly breezes have kicked in over the interior Southwest. This change in the wind direction from the west to the south is known as the North American monsoon. The uptick in moisture has unleashed numerous showers and thunderstorms in part of the region.
Downpours have been occurring over the past few days in New Mexico, and that will go a long way in aiding firefighting efforts. With not quite half of 2022 in the books, more than 864,000 acres have burned in New Mexico alone, compared to an average of 270,000 acres that typically catch fire over the entire year, according to the Southwestern U.S. Coordination Center. As of June 20, wildfires have consumed about 17,000 acres in California.
In recent months, California has been spared from some of the worst wildfires in the Southwest, with massive fires raging in New Mexico and Arizona, but that could be about to change.
"Rainfall totals will be minimal from the setup this week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said. Where rain falls, it is likely to be less than 0.25 of an inch and may only amount to a few hundredths of an inch.
Zehr said the chance for minimal rainfall in California will arise from a different weather-maker than the monsoon pattern. "A weak storm that will drop southward off the Pacific coast will allow some moisture from Tropical Rainstorm Blas to be pulled northward," Zehr said.
Blas was once a Category 1 hurricane that spun off the coast of Mexico earlier in June and lost its wind energy this past weekend. The former hurricane diminished to a patch of clouds and showers over the Pacific near Baja California, Mexico, on Monday.
"A few of the thunderstorms that spring up from the uptick in humidity can bring brief downpours, but there will be a risk for multiple lightning strikes away from the rainfall, where sparks can cause wildfires to ignite," Zehr said.
Dry vegetation can easily ignite where downpours do not immediately occur, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
Vegetation is much drier than average for this time of the year as most of the winter rain and mountain snow totals were much less than average. While December brought bountiful rain and snow to the northern part of California, precipitation was not as substantial farther south. Storms were almost non-existent during the rest of the winter and rain and mountain snow events were hard to come by in the spring.
Along with the likelihood of wildfires igniting during the sporadic thunderstorm activity, some cases of blowing dust can substantially reduce visibility for motorists. In rare cases, enough rain can pour down quickly enough to lead to flash flooding and debris flows. These risks will be most likely in urban areas and recent burn scar locations.
There is a small chance that a shower or thunderstorm can reach as far north as Reno, Nevada, San Francisco and Sacramento but rain is more likely in Los Angeles, San Diego and Palm Springs, California. A brief shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in Las Vegas as well.
Motorists should allow for extra stopping distance and reduce their speed during any rainfall as the combination of water and buildup of oil on the roads can make for extra slick conditions, experts say.
Forecasters urge hikers to keep an eye out for rapidly changing weather conditions and to get off exposed ridges which are often targets for lightning. Similarly, hikers and cyclists should avoid normally dry stream beds that could rapidly fill with water from downpours miles away.
The pattern responsible for the spotty thunderstorm activity will break down at the end of the week, and any moisture is likely to spread to the east and north.
