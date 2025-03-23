Drought-denting deluge to douse Texas this week

Much of Texas has been dry to start 2025, and even back as far as the fall of 2024. The worst and longest-lasting drought has been in West Texas. While the drought will certainly not be coming to an end given the extreme and exceptional drought in place, at least some relief is on the way.

The week will start off mainly dry, with only a few spotty thunderstorms in southeast Texas and far South Texas on Monday. Tuesday then looks dry across the entire state, at least during the daylight hours.

An area of low pressure will develop along a stalled front over North Texas on Tuesday night. That will cause rain to develop and the rain can last into Wednesday. However, this will come to an end by Wednesday evening. This will be completely separate from the storm that will affect other portions of Texas beginning Wednesday night.

Rain and thunderstorms will form in Mexico and move into areas around the Rio Grande River and into South Texas by very late Wednesday night or Thursday morning. One of the keys to this storm will be its slow movement, which will allow the rain to fall for an extended period of time.

"Although the rain will certainly be beneficial, it will only put a small dent in the long-term drought, but any bit helps," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Grady Gilman. "It would take a multiple events like this one to help ease the drought," added Gilman.

Exact amounts are still somewhat in question with the rain still a few days away, but at least 1-2 inches rain could fall where the rain is heaviest and most persistent.

Multiple factors will come together to produce the rain.

"Energy in the atmosphere moving through the Southwest will collide with a surge of moisture off the Gulf, leading to widespread downpours across western and South Texas Thursday into Thursday night," explained Gilman.

While the storm will move slowly, the rain will begin to expand into other locations to end the workweek.

"The downpours will trek farther east through central and more of North Texas into the ArkLaTex regaion Friday into Friday night," said Gilman.

Even where there is little or no rain, Gilman mentioned that the increased humidity will lessen the fire risk.

The rain will exit Texas by Saturday, but this may become a storm complete with snow, ice and severe weather as it moves farther to the north and east over the weekend.

