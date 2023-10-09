Developing storm to stir up major changes in the Rockies and Plains

A cross-country storm will unleash a range of different weather hazards across the nation, and it may instigate many cases of weather whiplash as it causes the seasons to seemingly change within days.

Several areas of the country could endure weather-related travel delays on Oct. 9.

A massive storm will be a major weathermaker across the entire country this week, and AccuWeather forecasters say that it will unleash a range of impacts including drenching rain, potent thunderstorms and even some snow.

"The coast-to-coast storm will bring rain to parts of the Northwest late Monday and Tuesday, then reorganize over the western Plains Wednesday night and Thursday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg explained.

Across the Rocky Mountains, a dramatic temperature drop can occur into midweek as this feature enters the region. Cities such as Denver will experience a temperature roller coaster throughout the week with temperatures above 80 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday and daytime highs struggling to reach the 50-degree mark Thursday and Friday.

Tumbling temperatures across the West

Many locations across Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana will feel the brunt of the tumbling temperatures from early to late week. Some locations can observe high temperatures plunging from the 70s and 80s into the 40s and 50s over the course of a few days, with a slight rebound likely for most areas of the interior West by the weekend.

Residents in Casper, Wyoming, are forecast to experience some of the most dramatic swings in the weather. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s are on tap for the region early this week. By Wednesday, clouds will move in and temperatures will begin a downward spiral, resulting in the potential for a slushy snowfall across the area. Daytime highs by Thursday may only creep up into the upper 30s.

"Rain is going to change to snow in the higher elevations in Wyoming and northern Colorado Wednesday night; this snow will continue to mix with rain throughout the day as the storm strengthens across the central Plains on Thursday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. "This snow and rain mixture will expand across southern Wyoming and into western Nebraska and southwestern South Dakota late Thursday into Thursday night."

Forecasters say that any accumulation that occurs across the Western states will mainly be on non-paved surfaces, especially outside of the higher terrain.

Potent thunderstorms can rumble across the Plains

From Wednesday to Thursday, this feature will emerge into the Plains, spreading rain and thunderstorms across the center of the country.

Severe weather can even fire up as early as Wednesday night across southeastern Nebraska and northern Kansas as the storm advances eastward, with the primary threats being gusty winds and hail.

Wet conditions will expand from northeastern Colorado, Nebraska and South Dakota into southern Minnesota, Iowa and Michigan Thursday. As the core of the storm's energy transfers into the central Plains, another zone of severe storms can erupt over eastern Nebraska and Kansas, southern Iowa and northern Missouri from Thursday to Thursday evening.

Thursday's main severe weather concerns will be large hail, flooding downpours and localized damaging wind gusts. Forecasters warn that a rogue tornado or two cannot yet be ruled out given the energetic setup.

Great Lakes, Northeast on alert for late-week hazards

"This event is going to bring a soaking rain for areas that really need the rain across central and eastern Nebraska into Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin Thursday into Friday," Roys said.

While the rain will benefit areas facing severe to extreme drought, it could create some short-term issues for farmers, who are beginning to harvest their crops.

The heavy rain and storms developing across the Plains may cause localized flooding issues, particularly across Minnesota and Wisconsin, especially where leaves clog storm drains.

On the other hand, it may leave more to be desired regarding alleviating low water conditions on the Lower Mississippi River.

By Friday, the storm is expected to transition over parts of the Midwest and bring disruptions from areas of Minnesota to Indiana. Motorists and airline passengers traveling through metro areas like Chicago, Indianapolis and Detroit may experience slowdowns through Friday night as downpours spread across the region.

Forecasters warn that at least the first half of the weekend is likely to be damp, yet again, across parts of the Northeast. Residents across parts of the mid-Atlantic states and New England haven't been able to catch a break recently concerning dreary and damp weekends, and unfortunately, conditions this weekend may not break the ongoing streak.

"The incoming rain this weekend would mark the sixth consecutive weekend with some measurable rain in the New York City area," Lundberg said.

On the heels of the cross-country storm, there can be a shot of cool air to follow behind it across the Plains. That cooler flow of air is likely to push southward and eastward later this weekend into early next week.

