Developing monsoon low to renew flood threat along western India
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 3, 2020 4:43 PM
The streets of Mumbai, India, were underwater as heavy rain triggered flash flooding on July 3.
The wet season has been taking a devastating toll in parts of the Bay of Bengal region since arriving late in May and throughout the month of June.
On Friday, the death toll rose to 34 in the state of Assam, located in northeastern India, as rounds of heavy rain continued to exacerbate flooding across the area. Over 1.6 million people in 22 different districts have been impacted by the flooding across the state, according to The New Indian Express.
At least 20 deaths have been blamed on lightning in the state of Bihar after strong thunderstorms developed on Thursday.
Villagers row country boats with their luggage to move to safer areas through floodwaters in Morigaon district of Assam, India, Friday, June 26, 2020. Following incessant rainfall, the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries continued to rise flooding several districts in the state. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Monsoon rainfall has also led to severe flooding in Bangladesh, stranding hundreds of thousands of people, and deadly landslides in Myanmar.
Occasional showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue across much of India throughout the weekend with the monsoon in full swing across the region.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Any thunderstorms that develop can produce localized flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes.
The area under the highest risk of flooding will continue to be northeastern regions as flooding downpours will be in the forecast for the eastern Himalayan Mountains as well as where the water runs downstream.
More rounds of heavy rainfall in an area with saturated ground will also greatly increase the risk of mudslides in this area.
Moisture from the Arabian Sea and a developing monsoon low will help to fuel heavier downpours along the coastal areas from Maharashtra to Kerala into Saturday.
On Sunday and into the beginning of the weekend, this low is forecast to shift farther north, bringing the heaviest rainfall into southern Gujarat.
The risk of flooding will be high along the western coast of India with rainfall totals expected to climb as high as 200-300 mm (8-12 inches) by the middle of next week.
The southwest monsoon season typically lasts throughout the summer months before it begins to gradually recede from northwest to southeast across India during the months of September and October.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Developing monsoon low to renew flood threat along western India
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 3, 2020 4:43 PM
The streets of Mumbai, India, were underwater as heavy rain triggered flash flooding on July 3.
The wet season has been taking a devastating toll in parts of the Bay of Bengal region since arriving late in May and throughout the month of June.
On Friday, the death toll rose to 34 in the state of Assam, located in northeastern India, as rounds of heavy rain continued to exacerbate flooding across the area. Over 1.6 million people in 22 different districts have been impacted by the flooding across the state, according to The New Indian Express.
At least 20 deaths have been blamed on lightning in the state of Bihar after strong thunderstorms developed on Thursday.
Villagers row country boats with their luggage to move to safer areas through floodwaters in Morigaon district of Assam, India, Friday, June 26, 2020. Following incessant rainfall, the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries continued to rise flooding several districts in the state. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Monsoon rainfall has also led to severe flooding in Bangladesh, stranding hundreds of thousands of people, and deadly landslides in Myanmar.
Occasional showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue across much of India throughout the weekend with the monsoon in full swing across the region.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Any thunderstorms that develop can produce localized flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes.
The area under the highest risk of flooding will continue to be northeastern regions as flooding downpours will be in the forecast for the eastern Himalayan Mountains as well as where the water runs downstream.
More rounds of heavy rainfall in an area with saturated ground will also greatly increase the risk of mudslides in this area.
Moisture from the Arabian Sea and a developing monsoon low will help to fuel heavier downpours along the coastal areas from Maharashtra to Kerala into Saturday.
On Sunday and into the beginning of the weekend, this low is forecast to shift farther north, bringing the heaviest rainfall into southern Gujarat.
Related:
The risk of flooding will be high along the western coast of India with rainfall totals expected to climb as high as 200-300 mm (8-12 inches) by the middle of next week.
The southwest monsoon season typically lasts throughout the summer months before it begins to gradually recede from northwest to southeast across India during the months of September and October.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo