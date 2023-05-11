Dangerous heat wave forecast to unfold in Pacific Northwest, Western Canada

Excessive heat alerts have been issued for stretches of Washington and Oregon, including in Seattle and Portland, ahead of a late-spring heat wave that will challenge numerous daily record highs across the Northwest this weekend.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. An unusually strong area of high pressure will pump up the heat, potentially kickstarting the first heat wave of the year for the Northwest.

A spring heat wave is on the way to the Pacific Northwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say many cities and towns, including Seattle and Portland, could end up having their first 90-degree days of the year.

The warmth, courtesy of a building ridge of high pressure over the western United States, will allow afternoon high temperatures to reach 15 to 25 degrees Fahrenheit (8 to 14 degrees Celsius) above historical averages from California to areas north into western Canada from late this week into next week.

Ahead of the expected warmup, heat advisories and excessive heat watches were issued in parts of the western U.S. by the National Weather Service, while its Canadian equivalent, Environment Canada, issued special heat statements in portions of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

The rising temperatures will mark a sudden pattern change across the region, where temperatures had been largely below historical averages at the start of May.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

• Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Heat arriving unusually early in the Northwest

"Beginning Thursday, it will feel like Mother Nature flipped a switch as the jet stream begins to bulge northward across the Western states," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.

In Portland, all but three days so far this month have featured temperatures at or below historical averages, which are in the upper 60s at this point. Beginning Friday and lasting into next week, the mercury will soar into the 80s each day and even touch the 90-degree mark both days this weekend, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

"Typically, Portland encounters its first reading of 90 or higher in the middle of June. The earliest day on record above 90 degrees for the area occurred May 6, 1987," said Gilbert.

Seattle's temperatures have been similarly cool to start May but will also head into the 80s beginning this weekend, which is about 20 degrees above historical averages in the mid-60s. The prospects for a 90-degree day in the Emerald City are lower compared to Portland, but the chance is not zero, forecasters say.

"Currently, the earliest 90-degree day on record for Seattle is May 17, 2008," added Gilbert. A 90-degree reading either day this weekend would rewrite the record books there. In fact, there are typically only two 80-degree or higher days in Seattle in an average May.

Numerous record highs could be challenged

Daily record high temperatures are also in jeopardy for a bevy of cities. On Friday, Portland's current daily record high of 87 F from 1973 is in danger of falling, while records over the weekend (92 from 1973 on Saturday and 91 from 2014 on Sunday) could also be toppled. In Seattle, records on Saturday (85 from 2018) and Sunday (88, also from 2018) are in serious danger of falling as well.

Underlining the historical nature of this magnitude of heat this early in the season, averages in the heart of summer do not even climb to the level of heat expected this weekend. In Portland, historical average high temperatures top out in the mid-80s in late July and early August, while they top out in only the upper 70s in Seattle around the same time.

Since temperatures this high and this early in the year are unusual, residents should take precautions to guard against heat-related illnesses by staying hydrated and avoiding spending a prolonged time outdoors during the peak heating of the day.

The heat this weekend will be intense for this time of year in the Pacific Northwest, but experts say temperatures will still fall well short of the extraordinary, all-time record highs set back in the summer of 2021. In late June of that year, Portland, hit an all-time record of 116 F, while Seattle set an all-time record of 108.

Unusual warmth won't be limited to just Washington and Oregon

Locations as far south as California's San Joaquin Valley will also bask in early-season warmth this weekend and early next week, with cities such as Bakersfield and Fresno reaching into the middle and upper 90s each afternoon.

Western Canada, already beleaguered from dry conditions that have helped fuel massive wildfires in the province of Alberta, will be unusually warm into next week as well. Vancouver, British Columbia, could reach its earliest 80-degree-Fahrenheit (27-degree-Celsius) day on record early next week; the current record for the earliest date of that occurrence is May 16, 2006.

For those hoping for a return of cooler, more seasonable weather, AccuWeather forecasters expect the warmth to wane some early next week, as clouds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms return to the region. Despite that, the mercury should still continue to run a few degrees above historical averages in most areas through all of next week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.