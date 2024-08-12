Cool, dry days ahead for Northeast, but next storm looms

The upcoming stretch of dry days shouldn’t leave northeastern U.S. residents complacent; while cooler conditions hold in the Northeast, another dose of rain is expected later this week, following Debby's heavy rainfall.

Copied

The Perseid meteor shower wasn’t the only astronomy show that dazzled stargazers and early-risers across the United States, people were also treated to the vibrant northern lights on Aug. 11.

The upcoming stretch of dry days shouldn't leave northeastern United States residents complacent. While cooler conditions remain in the Northeast, another dose of rain is expected later this week, following Debby's heavy rainfall.

Some residents across the Northeast, especially in New York and Pennsylvania, are still recovering from the torrential rain that led to water rescues and flash flood emergencies late last week, despite a mostly dry weekend across the region. A few more opportunities for rain are expected in the week ahead.

As the week progresses, an area of high pressure moving through the Ohio Valley and Northeast will strengthen and help to make most of the region rain-free into the middle of the week.

Compared to the tropical feel and high humidity from late last week, dew points have dropped considerably, bringing much more comfortable AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the 80s F across the area, even with the strong August sunshine.

Through Wednesday, a rogue shower or two will be most likely across upstate New York and northern New England. Come Thursday, New England and eastern New York will be most susceptible to showers.

Areas that manage to dodge the occasional shower this week will end up with one of the longest dry stretches all summer. Philadelphia could end up with a seven-day stretch of dry conditions, which hasn't happened for the City of Brotherly Love since mid-June.

Weekend to bring another round of cool air, rain

A storm is expected to swoop across the Great Lakes on Friday then continue into the rest of Northeast through the weekend, bringing the next potential for widespread wet weather. Rounds of showers are expected in this zone before some relief next week.

While no particular day is expected to bring heavy rain, residents should still be on the lookout for possible flooding issues. "Given how saturated the ground is across much of the Northeast, following Debby's drenching rainfall, it won't take much additional rain for localized flooding to occur," said Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Daily high temperatures are expected to be in the 70s F, with southern locations sneaking into the 80s F.

At the same time, AccuWeather forecasters will be monitoring a potential tropical system out in the Atlantic. Current projections put the storm well away from the Northeast; however, the beaches of the region could be hit with rough surf and strong rip currents depending on how intense the tropical system becomes.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

For those welcoming the pattern change and a return to cooler conditions, Roys says more of the same is on the way.

"High temperatures across the Northeast are expected to remain slightly below the historical average for August as the month continues, perhaps even into Labor Day weekend," Roys explained, saying any prolonged extreme warmth is expected to stay well to the south.

Residents hoping to spend as much time as possible outside during the last few weeks of summer should find the lower AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures conducive for most activities, including hiking and attending local fairs.

While temperatures are forecast to hover near or below the historical average for the rest of August, a warmer-than-normal autumn is expected, according to AccuWeather long-range meteorologists.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.