Debby
Active
Currently: Tropical Storm, approximately 100 mi from tampa florida
Max Sustained Winds
Max Wind Gusts
Movement
Pressure
Click on points along the path for more info.
Forecast Track
Past Track
Window of Movement
Forecast Eye Path updated 2 hours ago
Live Coverage
CURRENT STATS
Maximum Sustained Winds 65 mph
Max Wind Gusts 75 mph
Position 28.01°N, -84.11°W
Movement N 12 mph
Pressure 29.29 in
Debby Max Wind SpeedsThursday, 8/1 - Sunday, 8/11
mph
Sustained Winds
Wind Gusts
Wind Flow
This interactive map provides a visual representation of wind speed and direction over the next 24 hours
Maximum Sustained Winds
The projected maximum sustained winds of an active tropical system
Maximum Wind Gusts
The projected maximum wind gusts of an active tropical system
Now
Risk to Life and Property
Some Moderate High Extreme
Rainfall
1 2 4 > 8 in
Max Sustained Winds
39 56 74 96 111 130 > 157 mph
Max Wind Gusts
40 60 80 100 120 140 > 160 mph
Storm Surge
1 3 6 10 > 15 ft
Wind (mph)
<20 20 30 40 50 60 70 >70