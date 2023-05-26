Coastal storm to jeopardize Memorial Day weekend plans in Southeast

A storm along the Atlantic coast will spin ashore in the Carolinas during the holiday weekend and threaten to spoil outdoor activities for millions in the southeastern United States as it unleashes heavy rain, strong winds and a slew of coastal hazards. The storm still has a chance of becoming a tropical system before it moves over land, AccuWeather forecasters caution.

Everything from a day at the beach to barbecues, Memorial Day parades and auto races could be adversely affected by the storm's drenching rain and gusty winds.

Rain will spread northwestward across the Carolinas and parts of Georgia and Virginia during the first part of this weekend. The heaviest rain and strongest winds will occur along the coast, but nasty conditions will extend hundreds of miles inland to the southern Appalachians.

A general 1–4 inches of rain will fall in the Carolinas with an AccuWeather LocalStorm Max™ rainfall of 8 inches most likely along the coast through Sunday. Enough rain may fall to lead to incidents of urban flooding, but because a large portion of the region is in need of rain due to prior soil dryness and building drought, the countryside landscape should absorb much of the rain that falls with few problems.

Winds will become strong enough for a time along the coast to lead to sporadic power outages, and the force of the winds could remind some of a nor’easter or tropical storm. Gusts along the coast will range from 40–50 mph with some wind gusts approaching an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 60 mph.

Gusts of 30–40 mph will be common across much of the interior areas of the Carolinas through Saturday night before easing on Sunday. Winds this strong can break small tree limbs and toss lightweight lawn furniture.

Because winds will blow from the ocean toward the coast for a long period of time, waters will pile up in low-lying areas of the barrier islands and along the shorelines of the back bays. This will lead to coastal flooding at times of high tide into Sunday. Tides will average 1–2 feet above astronomical levels and can locally reach 3 feet. Some low-lying roads on the barrier islands that typically flood may close due to high water, forecasters say.

The onslaught of winds will continue to produce rough surf, beach erosion and strong rip currents with the worst conditions expected from South Carolina to the Virginia capes. However, dangerous conditions for swimmers and small craft will extend as far north as southern New Jersey and to the south along the central Florida coast.

The window for tropical development will close on Sunday as the center of the storm moves inland. Until then, there is some risk of the system evolving into a tropical storm since it will spend many hours over the 80-degree Fahrenheit waters of the Gulf Stream. A minimum temperature of 77–78 degrees Fahrenheit is needed for tropical development.

Since the system will behave as a tropical storm, the energy and spin in the atmosphere can lead to waterspouts along the coastal waters. As these drift inland, they can produce brief tornadoes in the coastal areas.

NASCAR fans heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 should be prepared for rain on Sunday, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. The scheduled 600-mile Sunday night race may experience rain delays and even a possible postponement.

"However, showers might still lead to delays on Memorial Day if the race is pushed back,” Pydynowski said.

Weather conditions are likely to improve from south to north across Florida and Georgia from Sunday to Memorial Day.

Even as the heaviest rain and strongest winds ease from Sunday to Monday, clouds and showers will linger in the Carolinas, and rain will continue to creep northward to portions of northern Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, southern New Jersey, the southern tier of Pennsylvania and southern Ohio.

North of this zone, dry air is likely to hold its ground and prevent rain even as clouds may move in for a time later this weekend.

Caribbean to Bahamas is an area to watch in June

June 1 marks the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, and there may be a broad area where tropical development could occur during early June from the Caribbean to the Bahamas.

A dip in the jet stream and a front will linger off the southeast coast of the U.S. later next week. This will lead to areas of downpours and thunderstorms. It is in this area where some tropical activity could develop in the long range.

The area from along the southeastern coast of the U.S. to the Caribbean has been highlighted by AccuWeather's long-range meteorologists as a zone to watch for both preseason and early-season development since the late winter and early spring.

The first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season will be called Arlene.

