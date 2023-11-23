Coastal storm to impact post-holiday travel across the Northeast

A strengthening coastal storm will lead to travel delays across the Northeast ahead of the first significant lake-effect snow event of the season.

Thanksgiving is expected to be largely dry across the United States, but spells of rain, snow and wind could create travel headaches as folks head home after the holiday.

A coastal storm pushing northeastward off the East Coast will bring the next round of rain and snow to parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England late this weekend into early next week, impacting post-holiday travel, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The coastal storm will strengthen slowly as it treks along the coast, spreading wet weather across parts of the Northeast and New England Sunday into Monday.

On Sunday, rain will mainly be confined to eastern Virginia, Maryland and Delaware before spreading into New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York by Sunday night. By Monday, rain will primarily focus across New England.

The heaviest rain will generally be across New England including cities such as Boston; Hartford, Connecticut; and Providence, Rhode Island; where rainfall of 0.50-1.00 inch can occur.

As the storm moves northeastward, it will interact with cold air allowing for some snow across portions of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine late Sunday night into Monday, especially in the higher terrain. Motorists across the area may want to allow for extra time for the morning commute on Monday as the snow can cause slow and slippery travel.

People traveling ahead of the upcoming week should be prepared for possible delays both on roadways and in the air due to the wet weather on Sunday. Motorists traveling on roadways including interstates 90, 91 and 95 should be prepared for ponding on roadways and reduced visibility. Those traveling in the air are urged to closely monitor the AccuWeather forecast and check with their airline before heading to the airport as the adverse weather can cause delays and cancellations.

Looking ahead into early next week, forecasters warn that the first significant lake-effect snow event of the season can unfold across the Great Lakes region. A cold, gusty wind will blow over the lakes Sunday night into Tuesday, setting the stage for bands of snow to develop.

Heavy lake-effect snow can occur across parts of northern Wisconsin, northern Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the northern and western parts of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, northeastern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and western and central New York. Travel can become hazardous, especially where persistent bands of snow set up causing whiteout conditions. Gusty winds can cause blowing and drifting snow, further exacerbating hazardous travel across the region.

Forecasters urge residents to check AccuWeather often for any updates on the lake-effect snow over the coming days.

