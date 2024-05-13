Canada wildfire smoke is creating ‘unhealthy’ air quality in the northern US

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is back and is spreading over part of the northern United States, and it could spread farther throughout the week.

A smoky haze from Canadian wildfires hangs over downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday, May 13, 2024. The smoke pushed air quality to unhealthy levels in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

In a replay of last year around the same time, wildfires in Canada have become more numerous over the past week. Smoke from those fires is being carried into the northern United States and will result in hazy skies and, in some cases, poor air quality, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Last year, large wildfires burned much of central and southern Canada and periodically sent smoke into the northern U.S. The Canadian wildfire season is expected to be near to above the historical average in terms of the number of fires and well above average in terms of the acreage burned. However, the numbers will be much less than those of the record-shattering season of 2023.

"This spring, the fires have been largely confined to British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories but have cumulatively burned more than half a million acres, with a large amount of that occurring over the past week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. Lingering cold weather and snow on the ground have limited fire activity in eastern Canada.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires was over the north-central United States and part of the Canadian Prairies on Sunday, may 12, 2024. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)

Aggressive wildfires have recently forced thousands of people from their homes, including Fort Nelson, British Columbia.

Until this past weekend, smoke from the western Canada fires has been confined to areas north of the United States border.

"Thanks to a change in upper-level winds in the atmosphere, that smoke has begun to make its way into parts of the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

When fires occur hundreds to a thousand miles away or more, the smoke downstream tends to be high in the atmosphere, resulting in hazy or milky conditions instead of a blue sky. However, smoke at ground level was observed on Sunday afternoon.

Air quality across the north-central United States on Monday morning. Unhealthy (red) and very unhealthy (purple) air quality was reported in at least six states. (AccuWeather)

On Monday morning, air quality was at unhealthy levels from northern Wisconsin, across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa and into Nebraska and the Dakotas. People in these areas, especially those with health conditions such as asthma, should use caution when spending extended periods of time outside.

"What has set the situation apart is a potent cold front swept across the region Sunday and helped to transport that smoke from high up in the sky and mix it down to the surface in Minneapolis," Benz said.

Where will the wildfire smoke go?

This current round of smoke may remain confined to the Upper Midwest and parts of the Great Lakes and perhaps down to the central Plains over the next few days.

"A sprawling storm system, which will move from Kansas on Monday to the mid-Atlantic on Thursday, should largely help keep smoke bottled up across the northern tier of the U.S. to parts of the Great Plains through midweek," Benz said.

As long as the fires keep burning, there will be the risk of smoke extending down into the northern U.S., moving forward.

Last year, many large wildfires in eastern Canada caused multiple rounds of significant high-level smoke and low-level haze and poor air quality in New York City and much of the Northeast.

How bad will the wildfire smoke be this year?

While some wildfire activity is possible in eastern Canada this year, the Canada wildfire and southward smoke threat into much of the Northeast should be significantly lower than last year.

However, a significant wildfire threat zone is forecast in part of northwestern Ontario, where drought conditions are most likely to build this summer. Smoke produced by large fires or large numbers of fires that break out in that area may be transported southeastward across the Midwest and into parts of the Northeast.

Typically, wildfire season does not peak in the northeastern U.S. and southeastern Canada until the autumn and depends on the frequency of rainstorms and wind events.

