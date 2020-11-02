Rapidly-strengthening Eta could slam Honduras, Nicaragua as a major hurricane

Eta intensified into the 12th hurricane of the 2020 season early Monday, and forecasters say it is not done strengthening prior to slamming Central America with potentially catastrophic impacts.

November to offer several chances to glimpse meteors

Stargazers will need to be patient with the first meteor shower set to peak, but for those who have the time, the show could offer a special treat.

AccuWeather has your Election Day forecast right here

Millions of Americans have braved the elements, waiting in lines for hours, to cast votes early. Those who are waiting for Election Day may be in luck weather-wise.