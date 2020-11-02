Back-to-back storms to bring significant flood risk to parts of Europe
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Nov. 2, 2020 10:41 AM

A one-two punch of storm systems will lead to heavy rain that could trigger flooding across portions of Spain and Portugal this week.
The first system will begin to swing across central Europe Tuesday evening. A cold front associated with this system will extend south and stretch across northwestern Spain and southern France late Tuesday and begin to dig south Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This front will ignite the development of periods of rain across much of Spain and Portugal from Tuesday night onward.
The heaviest rain will likely fall from Wednesday through Wednesday night as the cold front slows to a crawl over central Spain and interacts with a developing system along the country's southern coast.
"A slow-moving storm system will gradually develop over southern Spain Tuesday evening into Wednesday, spreading locally heavy rain across parts of eastern and central Spain," AccuWeather Meteorologist Isaac Longley said. "Flooding will be possible in areas that see the most persistent rain."
This storm system will slowly push westward into early Thursday and will bring the threat of heavy rain to western parts of Spain.
From Tuesday evening into Thursday morning, rounds of heavy downpours will target much of Spain along with eastern Portugal as a result of the interaction between the cold front and the developing system. A few Spanish provinces including Granada, Jaén, Ciudad Real and much of the northern coast may miss out on the heaviest rain.
Into Thursday morning, a general 25 to 50 mm (1 to 2 inches) of rain will fall across the areas that experience the heaviest precipitation. While this level of rain may not sound concerning to some, locations like Madrid and Zaragoza, Spain, typically receive 25 to 50 mm (1 to 2 inches) for the entire month of November. During this event, some locations across Spain and Portugal can record a month's worth of rainfall in just 48 hours.
With rain at this level, flash flooding can easily develop across flood-prone areas -- especially for those that are low-lying or have poor drainage. Drivers that encounter ponding or outright flooding on roadways should remember to turn around and never attempt to pass through compromised roadways.
"The storm system will continue to slowly move westward and eventually turn northward from Thursday through Saturday," Longley said.
As the system tracks slowly northward off the coast of Portugal through the end of the week and into the weekend, soggy weather will spread farther north. Additional periods of heavy rain will likely impact Portugal and Spain, while showery weather will stretch into parts of France and the United Kingdom.
Even a few gusty, locally damaging thunderstorms can develop as a result of this system for portions of Portugal and western Spain. The most likely timing for these particular storms will be Thursday night through Friday as the system strengthens off the coast.
From Thursday to Saturday, an additional 25 mm (1 inch) of rain is expected to fall across much of Portugal and Spain, adding to rainfall totals from midweek. However, greater rainfall totals are forecast to occur across the higher terrain of Portugal to end the week, Longley added.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 mm (6 inches) of rain is forecast into the weekend.
"In addition to the heavy rain and flood threat, winds will become quite gusty as the system develops, especially across the higher terrain and in coastal areas," Longley said.
These gusty winds can become locally damaging for some and may even topple trees or power lines. These challenges could also lead to travel disruptions for some.
The system will continue to track northward through the weekend and the soggiest areas across Spain and Portugal will begin to dry out on Sunday. High pressure will build over Spain to begin next week and allow for several dry, sunny days to return for many across southwestern Europe.
