April warmup to surge across the eastern US
Temperatures are forecast to soar 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal by midweek across the East.
By
Alyssa Smithmyer, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Apr. 10, 2022 5:00 AM EDT
|
Updated Apr. 10, 2022 6:47 AM EDT
The weekend started off chilly across the Northeast, but the new week will usher in widespread warmth across the region.
AccuWeather forecasters say that warmer days lie ahead for communities in the eastern half of the nation. As the jet stream transitions northward and pushes into southeastern Canada, mild conditions will surge across the region.
Early Sunday morning, unseasonably chilly air held firm across parts of the eastern United States. Residents in the Northeast recorded temperatures ranging in the 30s and 40s. Across the higher elevations of western New York, western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, even a few snowflakes were reported overnight Saturday.
Much of the Tennessee Valley and portions of the Carolinas, Alabama, and Georgia, were under either freeze warnings or frost advisories due to the low temperatures Saturday night. Monitoring for any possible spring freeze or frost is always pertinent because leaving any sensitive outdoor plants uncovered or exposed can damage plants.
Freeze warnings (blue shaded counties) and frost advisories (light blue shaded counties) were issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. EDT Sunday.
By midday Sunday, the April warmup will be underway, and temperatures in the Ohio Valley and Southeast are expected to range 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit higher than daytime highs on Saturday. Forecasters claim that the temperatures won't stop rising there.
"After dealing with low temperatures in the mid-30s and patchy frost Sunday night into early Monday morning, cities like Richmond, Virginia, will have a huge turnaround in temperatures with a high near 75 F Monday afternoon," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Danny Pydynowski.
Compared to where they started in the morning, this would mark a temperature climb of 40 degrees! While not quite reaching record levels, the warmup will be sustained with highs near 80 Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, pointed out Pydynowski.
Some might be eager to get outdoors and participate in popular springtime activities such as walking, hiking, bird-watching, picnicking, or biking. Tuesday will be the prime opportunity to do so for people located along the Southeastern coast and interior Northeast. By Wednesday, outdoor plans may be limited with rain and thunderstorms forecast to develop in the Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley, and interior Northeast.
From Tuesday to Thursday, daytime temperatures from the Tennessee Valley to the Northeast will range between 10-15 degrees above average. Experts say that this spring warmup can help provide nature the boost it needs for flowers and greenery to flourish.
By Tuesday, widespread 70s will shift as far north as Kentucky, southeastern Pennsylvania, and northern New Jersey. Temperatures in the low 80s will be possible throughout much of the Southeastern states.
The Steel City of Pittsburgh is expected to reach a high of 73 F on Wednesday, roughly 11 degrees above normal. By Thursday, places in central New Jersey such as Princeton will have a chance at getting into the low 80s, almost a whopping 20 degrees above average.
Locations farther south will not be excluded from the warmup, especially in comparison to temperatures this weekend. Although it will be to a lesser extent, most Southeastern city's daytime highs may range from 4-8 degrees above average from Tuesday to Thursday.
Portions of central and South Florida can reach into the lower 90s F from middle to late week. Fort Myers, Florida, is expected to reach a daytime high of 92 F by midweek.
Temperatures this weekend will trend back down to near normal or slightly below normal. Most residents throughout the Northeast will see daytime highs ranging from the 50s to 60s, while Southeastern cities are forecast to be in the 70s and 80s.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.
News / Weather Forecasts
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.