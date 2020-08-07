At least 2 dead as wildfires explode in size, displacing thousands of Californians

As the 300-plus wildfires through California continue burning, the largest blaze in the state tripled in size as hundreds of structures are left destroyed and numerous are injured.

Atlantic on verge of setting another tropical storm record

Not only is a tropical disturbance over the middle of the basin likely to become the next record-setting tropical storm of 2020, but the system could track into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

'Gates of Hell' crater has burned in remote desert for 50 years

Rain doesn't often fall there, but even when it does fall it's unable to put out this everlasting fire. AccuWeather spoke to the only person to have climbed down into the crater and he explained what he found down there.