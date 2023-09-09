Abrupt change to cooler weather in Central U.S.

A dramatic shift is taking place across the Plains this upcoming week, prompting temperatures to dip between 10-25 degrees Fahrenheit compared to this weekend and rounds of thunderstorms.

Temperatures will trend downward this weekend in the southern United States following a spell of record-challenging heat.

AccuWeather forecasters say that a dramatic pattern shift will take shape early next week across the Plains, which is expected to bring a push of noticeably cooler conditions and increased chances for stormy weather.

"After a seemingly endless stretch of heat this summer across the southern Plains, there are finally signs of relief in the days to come," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

In the coming days, residents in some spots of the southern Plains are on track to observe daytime highs in the 70s Fahrenheit for the first time since mid-June or early July. For many cities, including Wichita, Kansas; Amarillo, Texas; and Oklahoma City, temperatures expected this week will be comparable to typical mid-October values.

An abrupt shift to fall-like weather

This hasty turn to cooler weather may be welcomed by many across the South Central states following the steamy summertime temperatures that gripped the region over the previous months.

Many locations across the southern Plains are reporting year-to-date temperatures running above the historical average for 2023, which may not come as a big surprise to residents that observed several stretches of daytime highs soaring above 100 F throughout July and August.

Even at the start of the weekend, heat advisories were put in place across central and southern Texas. Forecasters say that temperatures upwards of 100 F will continue to grip the coastal plains of Texas and areas of the Hill County with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures approaching 110 F.

Forecasters analyze the factors behind this dramatic pattern change, attributing it to a breakdown in the upper-level pattern over the Southern states as a pocket of high pressure nudges southward from Canada, bringing cooler air with it.

"The dome of high pressure will suppress southward late this weekend into early next week, opening the door for cold fronts to press southward. In addition to the cooler conditions, much-needed rain is in the forecast as well," explained Buckingham.

Risk for potent storms in the Front Range

As frontal boundaries push southward across the Plains next week, numerous episodes of rain and thunderstorms will develop across the region. Some of which can even bring the risk for various modes of severe weather.

On Sunday, a feature emerging from the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains will ignite thunderstorms from Nebraska to the Texas Panhandle through the overnight hours. Wind gusts can ramp up to speeds of 60-70 mph with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph in the strongest storms.

In the upcoming days, repeat chances will arise for rounds of thunderstorms across parts of the Plains. However, due to the dry pattern that this region of the U.S. has faced this summer, many locations in this zone are facing levels of moderate to exceptional drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

"The much-needed rain may come at a cost for some residents, as it could come along in the form of severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and torrential downpours capable of producing flash flooding could be commonplace across the southern Plains heading into midweek next week."

From Monday to Tuesday, a front tracking southeastward from Kansas to Texas will bring additional chances for wet weather and locally stronger storms. Hot conditions will be contained across southern Texas and the Gulf Coast states for the upcoming week.

This upcoming pattern of cooler conditions and daily thunderstorms across the Central states is expected to persist through at least the middle of the week, forecasters say. As chances for rain gradually decline in this region by late week, temperatures can still linger below the historical average for mid-September.

By the next weekend, conditions are expected to gradually rebound and trend slightly warmer. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say that values are unlikely to climb back to temperatures observed this weekend.

