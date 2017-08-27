           , °F

Radar & Maps

News & Video

Extreme Weather

Social

Personalized Forecasts

A.M. Planner

Home & Garden

Sports & Recreation

Health

Miscellaneous

Featured Forecast

My Favorite Forecasts

    My Recent Locations

    Tornado Warning The National Weather Service in League City has ...

    Houston Radar

    Weather radar map shows the location of precipitation, its type (rain, snow, and ice) and its recent movement to help you plan your day.
    Past Future
     
    +-
    Rain
    Snow
    Ice
    Mixed

    Texas Weather Maps

    TRENDING NOW

    Man swimming

    Heat illness isn’t the only swimming danger: Protect yourself from these warm-water threats

    Taking a refreshing dip can be a fun way to cool off when it's hot outside, but the water doesn't protect the human body from heat-related dangers.

    Read Story
    bright flowers

    10 flowers that will keep a garden colorful into the fall

    If you want to have a bright, colorful garden in the fall, it is important to find plants that bloom when other plants are past their prime.

    Read Story
    More Trending Now
    >