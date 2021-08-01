The ideal way to visit New England's best kept secret
By
Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 30, 2021 1:54 PM EDT
New Hampshire's stunning wilderness is one of New England's best-kept secrets. (AccuWeather / Lincoln Riddle)
If you don't think about New Hampshire when you think about great vacation destinations, think again. The White Mountains of New Hampshire offer picturesque views, stunning hikes through gorges and skiing in the wintertime.
In Franconia Notch State Park, located within the heart of the White Mountains National Forest, you and your family can experience all of the area's wonders then relax in an RV, which carries the comforts of home -- just minutes from spectacular sights.
A particularly fun day trip would be taking the 2,180-foot ascent on America's first aerial tramway, which takes eager guests to the summit of Cannon Mountain. On a clear day atop the mountain's peak, hikers can see the mountains of four other states and even all the way into Canada. For a closer look at the lesser-known destination, watch AccuWeather Lincoln Riddle's full report below.
This summer, AccuWeather's Lincoln Riddle hopped in an RV and headed to New Hampshire's Franconia Notch State Park to learn what makes this area so unique.
TRAVEL DESTINATIONS AND SUMMER WEATHER:
