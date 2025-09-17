Pilots report ‘green laser’ targeting planes while flying near Boston Logan Airport

According to the FAA, crews flying Republic Airways Flight 4580, Southwest Airlines Flight 559 and United Airlines Flight 2356 all reported being illuminated while flying near the airport.

Planes taxi at Logan Airport in Boston in June 2022. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a “green laser” targeted planes at Boston Logan International Airport on September 15. (Photo credit: Brian Snyder/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

Washington (CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a “green laser” targeted planes at Boston Logan International Airport Monday night.

“Departure, American 4580. Just got lit up by a green laser off our right. It’s still going off,” the pilot of the American Airlines regional jet, operated by Republic Airways, radioed air traffic controllers in audio recorded by the website LiveATC.net. “Even after we turned, it was still strobing.”

“Attention all aircraft, unauthorized laser illumination event is in progress. It’s been reported about 2 miles north of Boston, at 600 feet on departure,” the air traffic controller warned pilots in an audio recording captured by LiveATC.net.

Shining a laser at a commercial aircraft is a federal crime and can incapacitate or temporarily blind pilots.

“Positive green laser, about a couple of blocks east from the football field there,” a JetBlue pilot taking off told air traffic control.

“Roger, thank you, we are sending the police out now,” the controller responded.

“When it was directed toward us, I could see it in the cockpit,” the pilot later noted.

No injuries were reported in Monday’s incidents, the FAA said in a statement to CNN.

Fines for shining a laser at an aircraft are up to $32,000. Violators can also face federal criminal penalties, up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, as well as state and local charges.

Last year, crews reported 12,840 laser strikes to the FAA. This year, 5,913 laser incidents have been reported so far.

