JetBlue flight diverted to Tampa after altitude drop, 15 hospitalized

A JetBlue flight flying from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, N.J., was diverted to Tampa on Thursday after experiencing a drop in altitude. (Photo Credit: John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo)

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- At least 15 passengers of a JetBlue flight were hospitalized after their aircraft experienced a sudden drop in altitude, according to reports that state the plane made an emergency landing in Tampa, Fla.

According to air traffic tracker Flightradar24, the Airbus A320-232 departed Cancun, Mexico, at 1:03 p.m. local time Thursday for Newark, N.J., but was diverted to Tampa, where it landed.

JetBlue told Fox News in a statement that flight 1230 experienced a "drop in altitude" and a "flight control issue," causing it to be diverted.

It landed in Tampa at around 2:18 p.m. EDT.

Tampa Bay Fire Rescue spokesperson Vivian Shedd told CNN in a statement that between 15 and 20 people were evaluated and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The safety of our customers and crew members is always our first priority, and we will work to support those involved," JetBlue said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

The incident comes as the now month-long government shutdown has been particularly taxing on air travel, resulting in an increase in traffic issues as employees are being asked to work without pay. Ground delays have been reported throughout the country.