NASCAR’s 1st dirt race since 1970 could turn muddy
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Updated Mar. 26, 2021 3:23 PM EDT
Destructive storms ripped through the South on Thursday, and Bernie Rayno warns that more are on the way.
For the first time in more than 50 years, NASCAR’s premier series is headed to the dirt for one of the most anticipated races of the season, but the dirt race could turn muddy with a potentially rainy weekend ahead.
Between Jan. 11 and Feb. 25, Bristol Motor Speedway was buried in more than 2,000 truckloads of dirt, transforming the 0.533-mile oval track into a bonafide dirt track that will be center stage this weekend. The last time that the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the dirt was on Sept. 30, 1970, when Richard Petty took the checkered flag, well before many of the current Cup drivers were even born.
Some of the current drivers have some experience on dirt from their early racing days, but not all. “I’m not a dirt guy,” past NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Bush said in an interview with Fox Sports. “I did race dirt when I was a kid,” Busch continued, “but those cars were made for dirt.” He went on to compare driving his current car on dirt like driving on an ice rink.
To help give everyone a taste of what it’s like to race in the dirt, NASCAR has scheduled a series of qualifying races on Saturday evening followed by the 250-lap main event on Sunday afternoon.
However, a wet forecast could throw a wrench in the weekend’s events.
Bristol Motor Speedway after it was completely covered in dirt. (Image/EarthCam)
Following dry conditions for the practice sessions on Friday, rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.
"Rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, which can soak the track and cause some issues," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said.
The forecast does improve a bit for the second half of the weekend with Sojda adding that "downpours Sunday should move through pretty quickly, so even with a delay, racing may be able to continue by later Sunday afternoon."
Bristol Motor Speedway is outfitted with lights so events can run well past sunset if needed, but if prolonged downpours drench the coliseum, the dirt track may turn into a mud track, and drying the surface can be a bit tricky compared to a concrete surface.
A sprinkle or spotty shower may not impact the racing surface much, but if mud starts to develop or if there is a steadier rain, all race activities will need to be paused.
NASCAR has not announced how they would try to dry a muddy track, but Fox Sport’s Bob Pockrass said on Twitter that the rain needs to stop falling before officials know how long it will be to “prepare the track” for racing to resume.
Sunday could also bring the risk of severe thunderstorms, which could bring more disruptions.
Bristol is sometimes called the ‘Last Great Coliseum’ and can pack in 162,000 fans. However, the race is limited to fewer than 41,000 spectators due to COVID-19 guidelines so that everyone can remain socially distant.
Those fortunate enough to be in attendance to cheer on their favorite driver in person this weekend will need to make sure that they are ready for the potentially wet weather, as well as the dirt.
“When the dirt starts flying, no surface is safe,” Bristol Motor Speedway said in a press release.
“Bring a clean sock or stocking to use as a filter for your beverage in case there’s no lid,” track officials added. “And speaking of lids, a good hat, cap or hoodie will keep chunks of mud from flying into your hair or ears.”
Fans are also being encouraged to wear boots, a towel, goggles and a face mask.
The green flag is set to wave shortly after 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday.
