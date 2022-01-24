Innovative fabric technology will keep US Olympians perfectly warm
Ralph Lauren’s latest invention isn’t just stylish; it’s temperature-responsive. As Olympic athletes prepare for the upcoming Beijing Games, this new material will keep them from getting too warm or too cold.
By
John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jan. 24, 2022 3:51 PM EST
|
Updated Jan. 24, 2022 3:51 PM EST
Team USA athletes will be able to stay comfortable at the opening ceremony thanks to special technology.
When the Beijing Winter Olympics begin next month, Team USA athletes will be staying comfortable and warm at the opening ceremony regardless of the temperature.
The athletes' apparel will feature temperature-responsive fabric, developed by Ralph Lauren, known as intelligent insulation technology. Two different materials inside the athletes' jackets are able to expand or contract depending on changes in the temperature.
“When I go outside, it puffs up to kind of keep me warm," Olympic Bobsledder Aja Evans told AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline. "And when I’m inside, it thins out so I can stay a little cooler.”
Olympic Bobsledder Aja Evans speaks with AccuWeather about the special technology used by Ralph Lauren in the athletes' apparel.
According to the company, the clothing materials “adapt to cooler temperatures by expanding and creating a layer of insulation.”
The intelligent insulation technology also helps expand the lifespan and use of the gear. Instead of having a short, seasonal period of usability, the company says their uniform can be used for three seasons and easily adjust from indoor to outdoor environments seamlessly.
"The development and introduction of Intelligent Insulation reimagines what is possible in the apparel
landscape," David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer of Ralph Lauren said in a press release. "For the first time, you can have a singular item that provides incredible versatility and style,
for a variety of temperatures, changing the way we can holistically think about the makeup of a
consumer’s closet."
Evans said she feels confident she will be warm throughout the entire opening ceremony despite being outside for a while. Especially with the weather in Beijing around the Winter Olympics being chilly.
"In Beijing, during the time of the Winter Olympics, average highs are in the upper 30s to start and reach into the lower 40s by the end," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Gresiak said. "Average lows are in the middle to upper teens."
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
While the overall climate is rather dry for February, small amounts of snow sometimes occur in the city, according to Gresiak. However, the weather can depart from average quite a bit.
"Last year was exceptionally warm with many days in the 40s and 50s and a few into the 60s and even 70s, so that is an example of how far away from 'average' the weather can get," said Gresiak.
Long-range models currently suggest closer-to-average temperatures during the beginning of the Olympics, but forecasters, "don’t have much of an idea beyond that yet," according to Gresiak.
With the weather being so unpredictable, having access to the changing fabrics for Team USA will be very beneficial. In addition, the jacket doesn’t require batteries and has no wires in it.
While it’s quite different from what Evans is used to while competing on the track, she says the jacket is one of her favorite pieces from this year’s Ralph Lauren USA collection.
“We wear a speed suit so I’m in the most thin layer possible, skinlike suit to keep me aerodynamic and quick," she said. "At that point, you don’t really think about it—adrenaline is going, you’re worried about the competition, so cold is the least of my worries.”
Ralph Lauren put in years of research to put together the technology required for the special opening ceremony apparel. During the process, initial support from the United States Department of Energy was included.
As another bonus, the uniform is made from recycled polyester fiber from plastic bottles, helping with sustainability. Athletes from both the Olympics and Paralympic Games will wear the uniform during the opening ceremonies.
The outfit isn’t just to be worn by athletes either - anyone can get their hands on the innovative technology. The uniform is available online and in select stores.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Sports
Innovative fabric technology will keep US Olympians perfectly warm
Ralph Lauren’s latest invention isn’t just stylish; it’s temperature-responsive. As Olympic athletes prepare for the upcoming Beijing Games, this new material will keep them from getting too warm or too cold.
By John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jan. 24, 2022 3:51 PM EST | Updated Jan. 24, 2022 3:51 PM EST
Team USA athletes will be able to stay comfortable at the opening ceremony thanks to special technology.
When the Beijing Winter Olympics begin next month, Team USA athletes will be staying comfortable and warm at the opening ceremony regardless of the temperature.
The athletes' apparel will feature temperature-responsive fabric, developed by Ralph Lauren, known as intelligent insulation technology. Two different materials inside the athletes' jackets are able to expand or contract depending on changes in the temperature.
“When I go outside, it puffs up to kind of keep me warm," Olympic Bobsledder Aja Evans told AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline. "And when I’m inside, it thins out so I can stay a little cooler.”
Olympic Bobsledder Aja Evans speaks with AccuWeather about the special technology used by Ralph Lauren in the athletes' apparel.
According to the company, the clothing materials “adapt to cooler temperatures by expanding and creating a layer of insulation.”
The intelligent insulation technology also helps expand the lifespan and use of the gear. Instead of having a short, seasonal period of usability, the company says their uniform can be used for three seasons and easily adjust from indoor to outdoor environments seamlessly.
"The development and introduction of Intelligent Insulation reimagines what is possible in the apparel
landscape," David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer of Ralph Lauren said in a press release. "For the first time, you can have a singular item that provides incredible versatility and style,
for a variety of temperatures, changing the way we can holistically think about the makeup of a
consumer’s closet."
Evans said she feels confident she will be warm throughout the entire opening ceremony despite being outside for a while. Especially with the weather in Beijing around the Winter Olympics being chilly.
"In Beijing, during the time of the Winter Olympics, average highs are in the upper 30s to start and reach into the lower 40s by the end," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Gresiak said. "Average lows are in the middle to upper teens."
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
While the overall climate is rather dry for February, small amounts of snow sometimes occur in the city, according to Gresiak. However, the weather can depart from average quite a bit.
"Last year was exceptionally warm with many days in the 40s and 50s and a few into the 60s and even 70s, so that is an example of how far away from 'average' the weather can get," said Gresiak.
Long-range models currently suggest closer-to-average temperatures during the beginning of the Olympics, but forecasters, "don’t have much of an idea beyond that yet," according to Gresiak.
With the weather being so unpredictable, having access to the changing fabrics for Team USA will be very beneficial. In addition, the jacket doesn’t require batteries and has no wires in it.
While it’s quite different from what Evans is used to while competing on the track, she says the jacket is one of her favorite pieces from this year’s Ralph Lauren USA collection.
“We wear a speed suit so I’m in the most thin layer possible, skinlike suit to keep me aerodynamic and quick," she said. "At that point, you don’t really think about it—adrenaline is going, you’re worried about the competition, so cold is the least of my worries.”
Ralph Lauren put in years of research to put together the technology required for the special opening ceremony apparel. During the process, initial support from the United States Department of Energy was included.
As another bonus, the uniform is made from recycled polyester fiber from plastic bottles, helping with sustainability. Athletes from both the Olympics and Paralympic Games will wear the uniform during the opening ceremonies.
The outfit isn’t just to be worn by athletes either - anyone can get their hands on the innovative technology. The uniform is available online and in select stores.
Related:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo