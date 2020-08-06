Weather News
AccuWeather's fall forecast: Where will autumn weather arrive 1st in US?
It's been a noticeably hot summer across the U.S. but when summer officially ends on Sept. 22, will it actually feel like summer has ended? AccuWeather meteorologists answer that and more in the 2020 U.S. fall forecast.
2 killed by lightning in North Carolina while clearing debris from Isaias
A lightning strike claimed the lives of two men and started a house are in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Wednesday -- just miles away from where Isaias made landfall earlier in the week.
Daily coronavirus briefing: Fears of 2nd wave prompt new restrictions in Europe
Researchers unveiled more encouraging news on the vaccine front this week. Plus, those who fail to quarantine in this city could be hit with a five-figure fine.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: Why crickets can tell us the temperature
You may know how to use cricket chirps to get a good sense of the temperature, but do you know why this trick works? Plus, don’t throw out your thermometer since crickets won’t chirp at certain temperatures.
How to use a generator safely after a hurricane strikes
In event of an extended power outage following severe weather, having a generator at home can be a huge advantage. But if used improperly, the devices can seriously harm or kill unsuspecting families.
Lip service: 7 great balms to keep your lips from getting burned and chapped by the summer sun
Sunscreen, water, sunglasses, towels, a good book -- check. But don't forget about your lips when you head out for a day in the sun.
Violent thunderstorms on Jupiter may form 'mushballs' that fall from the sky
By Elizabeth Howell,
Updated Aug. 6, 2020 2:40 PM
Thunderstorms on Jupiter are so strong that they create ammonia-rich hail known as "mushballs" that may fall from the sky.
New observations of Jupiter from NASA's Juno spacecraft could not only drastically change our understanding of the gas giant, but also of giant planet atmospheres in general, which are largely made of gas and are subject to much higher pressures than what we are familiar with on Earth.
A cyclone spotted in Jupiter's northern hemisphere by JunoCam in 2018. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill )
Thunderstorms on Jupiter and Earth do have one thing in common: these natural phenomena move water about in the atmospheres of both planets. On Jupiter, the thunderstorms are thought to form about 31 miles (50 km) below the visible bands and storms on the planet, where temperatures are close to the freezing point of water. Some of these storms are so powerful that they whisk crystal water-ice into the planet's upper atmosphere.
Click here to continue reading on SPACE.com.Report a Typo