Summer solstice, Asteroid Day among biggest space events in June

June is synonymous with the start of summer, but the changing of the seasons also means trickier conditions for stargazing.

Summer is almost underway across the Northern Hemisphere, and with it comes the warmest weather and some of the most challenging stargazing conditions.

June's short nights are the biggest factor for astronomy lovers, especially since it might not get fully dark until after 10 p.m. local time in some areas. The upside is the warmer summer nights that make for comfortable conditions, and in some regions, the flickering lights of fireflies that emerge during the evening twilight.

Strawberry moon: June 10-11

The first big night sky event of the month will be the final full moon of astronomical spring as the Strawberry Moon rises on the night of June 10-11.

"This 'Strawberry Moon' name has been used by Native American Algonquian tribes that live in the northeastern United States as well as the Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples to mark the ripening of 'June-bearing' strawberries that are ready to be gathered," The Old Farmer's Almanac explained on its website.

The Strawberry Moon is seen on Monday, June 13, 2022, beyond Winthrop, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Other nicknames for June's full moon include the Green Corn Moon, the Blooming Moon and the Hatching Moon.

Summer solstice: 10:42 p.m. EDT, June 20

Summer will officially kick off at 10:42 p.m. EDT on Friday, June 20, the precise moment of the solstice.

The June solstice is when the sun's rays are most focused on the Northern Hemisphere, marking the start of summer for areas north of the equator. The result is the longest day and the shortest night of the entire year.

In the Southern Hemisphere, the solstice marks the start of astronomical winter.

World Asteroid Day: June 30

The last day of the month is Asteroid Day, a time to emphasize the risks that asteroids pose. Although spotting an asteroid in the night sky can be difficult, even with a telescope, this day serves as an important reminder of these potential dangers.

"Asteroid Day as observed annually on 30 June is the United Nations sanctioned day of public awareness of the risks of asteroid impacts," the Asteroid Day website explained. "Our mission is to educate the public about the risks and opportunities of asteroids."

The date coincides with the Tunguska Event, when an asteroid exploded over Siberia in 1908, destroying 830 square miles of forest. It is believed to be the largest astroid explosion in modern history.

Photograph of fallen trees after the Tunguska event, which occurred near the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in 1908 (Photo by: Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty images)

Scientists constantly monitor the cosmos for the next big asteroid on a collision course with Earth.

Around the start of 2025, there was growing concern about newly-discovered asteroid 2024 YR4. Initially, it had about a 3% chance of striking Earth, but after NASA and other organizations took more observations to learn its trajectory through the solar system, its odds of hitting the planet have fallen to 1 in 130,000. Still, there is a chance it could hit the moon.