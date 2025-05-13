SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit

Copied

SpaceX early Tuesday launched Falcon 9, like the one pictured here, early Tuesday as part of a mission to put 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. File (Photo Credit: Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo)

May 13 (UPI) -- SpaceX early Tuesday launched another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida's east coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 1:02 a.m. EDT.

The mission was to put 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, where they will join Starlink's growing cluster of thousands of orbitals that provide low-latency, high-speed Internet worldwide.

The first-stage booster, which was on its record-setting 28th flight, safely returned to Earth after separation and landed upon the Just Read the Instructions drone ship awaiting it in the Atlantic Ocean.

About an hour after launch, SpaceX confirmed deployment of the satellites on X.