Solar flares pause Blue Origin-NASA Mars probe launch

The second delay came as a result of the strongest solar flares of the year Tuesday.

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, carrying a pair of NASA's ESCAPADE spacecraft, sits on the launchpad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday. (Photo Credit: Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo)

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Private space company Blue Origin canceled Wednesday's planned Mars-bound launch from Florida of its ESCAPADE craft for the second time due to increased solar flare activity.

Blue Origin had planned its New Glenn rocket launch for 2:50 p.m. EST via its launchpad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The rocket was expected to send NASA's twin ESCAPADE orbiter devices to Mars.

Blue Origin has twice scrubbed its launch of the New Glenn rocket carrying two Mars probes. (Photo Credit: Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo)

"Due to highly elevated solar activity and its potential effects on the ESCAPADE spacecraft, NASA is postponing launch until space weather conditions improve," Blue Origin officials said on X.

The launch of the company's second New Glenn rocket was scrubbed minutes before liftoff after two holds.

The New Glenn rocket passed a key flight test in January.

A new launch date has yet to be announced, according to Blue Origin.

"We are currently assessing opportunities to establish our next launch window based on forecasted space weather and range availability," the company wrote.