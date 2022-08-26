NASA to blast into 'new chapter of exploration' with launch of Artemis I moon rocket

With 100,000 spectators looking on, Monday's launch of NASA's new mega-rocket will send humanity one step closer to returning to the moon -- as long as the weather doesn't keep the rocket grounded.

The date was Dec. 14, 1972, and it was suppertime on the East Coast. While millions of people sat down for their evening meal, two Americans blasted off from the surface of the moon, leaving behind footprints and the legacy of the Apollo program.

Nearly 50 years have passed since Apollo 17 astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt walked on the lunar surface during humanity's most recent expedition to the moon, but in the coming days, NASA will take one giant leap toward once again sending humans to explore Earth's celestial companion.

NASA's new rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), is set to make its maiden voyage to the great beyond on Monday, Aug. 29. The uncrewed launch will be the first of the Artemis program, which has the goal of not just sending humans back to the moon but also having the first woman and the first person of color walk on the lunar surface.

“Under Artemis, NASA will carry out a series of groundbreaking missions on and around the Moon to prepare for the next giant leap for humanity: a crewed mission to Mars,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Invited guests and NASA employees take photos as NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is rolled out of High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building for the first time, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via AP, File)

The two-hour launch window for the uncrewed mission will open at 8:33 a.m. EDT on Monday, Aug. 29.

There is currently a 70% chance of favorable weather for the launch, but forecasters warn that thunderstorms, lightning or rain could keep the rocket grounded. If the rocket does not take to the sky on Monday, the next available launch date is Friday, Sept. 2.

The upcoming launch has been years in the making with NASA and its partners working on the rocket and the Orion spacecraft since the end of the Space Shuttle era in 2011.

Since the flight of the final shuttle, NASA has been relying on SpaceX, United Launch Alliance (ULA) and other launch providers to blast people and supplies to the International Space Station, as well as satellites into low Earth orbit.

SLS will not be a replacement for the rockets launched by SpaceX and ULA. Instead, the new, super heavy-lift rocket will be the primary mode of transportation for missions beyond low Earth orbit, including crewed missions to the moon, and potentially even Mars.

The Artemis I mission is expected to take between 26 and 42 days to complete as the Orion spacecraft demonstrates its capabilities on a trip to the moon, an extended stay orbiting the moon and then the return trip home.

"The uncrewed Artemis I mission around the Moon will pave the way for future crewed missions and begin a new chapter of exploration," NASA said.

The mission profile for Artemis I, the first mission for NASA's new SLS rocket. (NASA)

If the maiden voyage goes according to plan and engineers do not encounter any significant issues, a crewed mission around the moon will launch in 2024, followed by a lunar landing in 2025 or 2026, according to SpaceflightNow.

NASA scientists have narrowed down the list of potential landing sites to 13 locations, all of which are near the moon's south pole. These locations have been chosen because the agency believes that water in the form of ice could be hiding out in craters on the moon near its poles.

This combination of photos shows the Saturn V rocket with Apollo 12's spacecraft aboard on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in 1969, left. At right is NASA's new moon rocket for the Artemis program with the Orion spacecraft on top at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on March 18, 2022. Liftoff for the first Artemis mission is set for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo)

Over 100,000 people are predicted to pack into the areas surrounding Cape Canaveral, Florida, to view the highly-anticipated launch, according to SPACE.com. Those who cannot travel to see the launch in person can watch the historic flight online.

“From this sacred and historical place, humanity will soon embark on a new era of exploration,” Nelson said. “Artemis I will demonstrate NASA’s commitment and capacity to extend humanity’s presence on the moon – and beyond.”

