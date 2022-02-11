Final full moon of meteorological winter to rise next week
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Published Feb. 11, 2022 4:32 PM EST
February’s full moon is known as the Snow Moon, and it reaches its peak on Feb. 16. Find out why it’s called the Snow Moon and prepare to take some incredible moon shots!
This winter has been cold and snowy across much of the central and eastern United States with waves of Arctic air and far-reaching snowstorms. Parts of the West Coast even experienced snow early in the season including Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.
Snow is in the forecast for part of the central U.S. next week, but even in areas where it will be mild and dry, a snow-themed moon will be visible in the sky after sunset on Feb. 16.
The upcoming full moon will be the last full moon of meteorological winter in the Northern Hemisphere, which runs from Dec. 1 to March 1. This is different from astronomical winter, which starts on the December solstice and ends on the March equinox.
Every full moon has several nicknames based on the weather or other nature-themed events that usually take place during that month. Some of these nicknames date back hundreds of years to Native Americans or early Colonials settling across North America.
February's full moon is most commonly known as the Snow Moon, paying homage to the frigid and snowy conditions that frequent the U.S. this time of the year.
Other nicknames for February's full moon include the Groundhog Moon, the Hungry Moon, the Bald Eagle Moon and the Raccoon Moon.
Shawn Griffith, of South Port, Maine, watches the nearly-full "snow moon" rise in clear skies over Penobscot Bay, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Camden, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Skywatchers will be able to view more than just a full moon throughout the week.
Small and elusive, planet Mercury will be visible every morning in the southeastern sky around 45 to 60 minutes before sunrise. It is typically one of the hardest planets to spot due to its proximity to the sun.
To see the planet, observers will need a clear view of the southeastern horizon. Venus and Mars will also be visible in that area of the sky and will serve as reference points to help find Mercury, which will appear below and to the left of the other planets.
The next full moon will shine bright on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17 into the morning of Friday, March 18.
