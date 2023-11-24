Fall's final full moon, the Beaver Moon, to rise Sunday night

The end of the weekend will feature the last full moon of autumn -- an event that has several nicknames related to the chancing weather ahead of the winter season.

Catch the final full moon of the fall season on Nov. 26-27, when the Beaver Moon rises.

The final astronomy event of November will take center stage in the night sky as the weekend draws to a close, an event that has nicknames that relate to the changing weather conditions ahead of winter's arrival.

Folks who step outside on Sunday evening will be able to see the full moon rise in the eastern sky and glow vibrantly all night long before it sets in the west around daybreak -- as long as cloudy conditions do not obscure the sky.

The full moon, also called the Beaver Moon, rises above the Lincoln Memorial at sunset in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

November's full moon is often referred to as the Beaver Moon, as it is the time of year when beavers make final preparations for winter before heading into their lodges for the cold winter months.

"During the fur trade in North America, it was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts," the Old Farmer's Almanac explained on its website.

Other weather-themed nicknames for November's full moon include the Freezing Moon and the Frost Moon.

Skywatchers who are outside on Sunday night soaking in sights of the Beaver Moon may also be able to spot a few shooting stars with a bit of patience and a bit of luck.

Earlier in the month, the Leonid meteor shower and the northern Taurid meteor shower peaked, and while the height of activity is in the rearview mirror, both showers remain active until the first few nights of December, according to the American Meteor Society. Additionally, a few early Geminids may begin to appear in the night sky, with the frequency of meteors gradually increasing ahead of peak night, which is projected to occur on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 13, into the morning of Thursday, Dec. 14.

