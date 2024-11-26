Earth’s axis is shifting because of this human activity, study reveals

A new study reveals that groundwater pumping has tilted the Earth’s axis 31.5 inches in just the last two decades. AccuWeather’s Anna Azallion breaks down the study.

In an eye-opening study, researchers have discovered that human activities, particularly groundwater pumping, are causing a significant shift in Earth's physical orientation. The findings, now making headlines, reveal that the planet has tilted over two dozen inches in 17 years due to the redistribution of groundwater.

Groundwater, the water stored beneath the Earth’s surface in soil, sand, and rock formations, plays a crucial role in the water cycle. It provides a steady supply of water during dry spells, supports agriculture, and serves as a primary drinking water source for many communities, especially in rural areas. However, the intensive extraction of groundwater for irrigation, industrial use and consumption is having an unexpected global impact.

"Our study shows that among climate-related causes, the redistribution of groundwater actually has the largest impact on the drift of the rotational pole," Ki-Weon Seo, a geophysicist at Seoul National University and the study's lead author, explained in a statement. The research, covering data from 1993 to 2010, indicates that the Earth tilted 31.5 inches east due to the pumping of approximately 2,150 gigatons of groundwater.

The study, published by Geophysical Research Letters, highlights how the water, once extracted, makes its way to the oceans, contributing to sea level rise. "Observing changes in Earth’s rotational pole is useful for understanding continent-scale water storage variations," Seo noted. The movement of groundwater from regions like western North America and northwestern India underscores the global scale of human impact on the planet.

While the shifting tilt does not directly affect the seasons, it poses potential implications for climate patterns, according to Surendra Adhikari, a research scientist from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who was not involved in the study. The findings emphasize the need for sustainable groundwater management to mitigate adverse impacts on Earth’s rotation and climate change.

Balancing human needs with environmental conservation is imperative, the study notes. Innovative approaches to water usage, such as enhanced irrigation systems, rainwater harvesting, and improved municipal water management, are essential to preserving our planet's delicate balance.