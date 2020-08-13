Weather News
Record-setting Tropical Storm Josephine to brush Leeward Islands
The storm set yet another Atlantic record when it developed Thursday, and the system could pass close enough to bring impacts to the Leeward Islands and eventually Bermuda.
Searing heat wave to swell across West, spark highest temps in 3 years
A major hot spell will produce temperatures as high as 30 degrees above normal. And one city just over the Canadian border may challenge an all-time August high.
Daily coronavirus briefing: New test could show results in seconds
Receiving a diagnosis in seconds may be on the horizon with the help of a revolutionary COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, face masks will be required in one major U.S. city into 2021.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: What makes a thunderstorm severe?
Lightning has killed an average of 25 people each of the last 10 years in the U.S., but that’s not what makes a thunderstorm severe.
New study shows best and worst face masks to guard against coronavirus
A team of scientists analyzed more than a dozen of the most commonly-worn mask types and some of the masks, they concluded, are actually worse than wearing no mask at all.
Road trip car essentials to keep everyone sane for the duration of the journey
Maybe you're hitting the road instead of the skies this summer. Here are 6 essential items you want to pick up before you set out.
News / Astronomy
Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico suffers serious damage after cable breaks
By Mike Wall,
Published Aug. 14, 2020 8:39 AM
The iconic Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico has gone dark, at least for a little while.
One of the telescope's supporting cables snapped early Monday morning (Aug. 10), ripping a 100-foot-long (30 meters) gash in the giant radio dish, according to the University of Central Florida (UCF). The observatory has been shut down while engineers assess the damage and formulate a fix.
"We have a team of experts assessing the situation," Arecibo director Francisco Cordova said in a UCF Today statement. "Our focus is assuring the safety of our staff, protecting the facilities and equipment and restoring the facility to full operations as soon as possible, so it can continue to assist scientists around the world."
The iconic Arecibo Observatory's giant radio telescope dish suffered serious damage on Aug. 10, 2020 when a support cable broke. (Image credit: University of Central Florida)
The 1,000-foot-wide (300 m) Arecibo got up and running in 1963. It was the world's largest single-dish radio telescope until 2016, when China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope claimed the mantle.
Arecibo has done a wide variety of work during its long life, from tracking and imaging near-Earth asteroids to listening for possible signals from advanced alien civilizations. And its communication attempts have not all been one-way: In 1974, scientists used the observatory to beam the pictorial "Arecibo Message" toward M13, a globular cluster that lies 25,000 light-years from Earth.
Click here to continue reading on SPACE.com.