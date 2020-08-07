A car-sized asteroid made the closest Earth flyby a space rock has ever survived

It zoomed by at just 1,830 miles (2,950 kilometers) away, which is closer than some satellites.

Man stumbled upon incredible discovery in this opening of a cliff

In 1990, a man was seeking shelter from a storm and wandered into this hole. What he found inside was astonishing -- but it would be nearly two decades before he could find his way back to it.

AccuWeather Summer Camp: Boiling water with ice? What?!

Wait a minute? Water turns into ice when it freezes and vapor when it boils, so how can you get water to boil with ice? It’s not magic, but rather, it’s science that allows this to happen.