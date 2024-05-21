Violent tornadoes devastate town, destroy wind turbines in Iowa

A deadly tornado outbreak has caused major damage in an Iowa town, while destroying wind turbines in another.

Multiple turbines at an Iowa wind farm were destroyed by a tornado on May 21, leaving behind burning wreckage.

Multiple tornadoes were reported across Iowa as a severe weather outbreak AccuWeather forecasters warned about shifted into high gear Tuesday afternoon.

One person was killed southwest of Des Moines in Adams County, Iowa, according to CNN.

Drone video showed massive destruction in Greenfield, Iowa on Tuesday evening.

Deadly tornado outbreak sweeps through Iowa

In addition to a possible tornado tearing into the town of Red Oak, Iowa, another suspected tornado was captured on camera just before 5:00 p.m. as it moved across a highway and ripped through farmland in Stanton, Iowa.

AccuWeather meteorologist Tony Laubach was on the scene as the tornado crossed US-34 near Stanton. He also shot a video of the Stanton twister and the damage it caused to at least one home.

Storm chaser Brandon Clement captured this video of a tornado spinning into Red Oak, Iowa, on the afternoon of May 21.

Several wind turbines were destroyed by a tornado near Prescott, Iowa, on Tuesday afternoon, with one storm chaser showing the destruction live. One turbine fell to the ground on fire.

Through Tuesday night, all of the prime ingredients will be in place for dangerous, quick-tracking storms to flourish from Missouri to Wisconsin.

"We see the concern for dozens of tornadoes across parts of the central U.S. through Tuesday night, and some of this is going to be after dark," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said. "Whenever you have severe thunderstorms, especially destructive winds and a tornado threat after dark, that’s especially dangerous because tornadoes at night are two times more likely to produce fatalities than tornadoes that happen at other times of the day."

"Several strong tornadoes will be possible across Iowa and into northwest Illinois and southwest Wisconsin," warned AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.

“Our greatest concern is between perhaps about 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. local time, and our expectation is that we’re going to have a line of strong thunderstorms with damaging winds and the risk for embedded tornadoes that will move from the northwestern suburbs of Chicago and race into the city," Porter said, citing the Houston damaging wind event as even more reason for residents to be prepared for the potentially dangerous conditions.

Experts recommend that those located within a severe-risk area be aware of where they can take shelter and have multiple ways to receive alerts. As thunderstorms ramp up into the overnight hours, the heightened danger of nocturnal tornadoes will arise.

This story will continue to be updated with new information.