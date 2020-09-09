'Unprecedented' and 'relentless' wildfire danger grips Northwest
Kevin Byrne, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Sep. 9, 2020 1:13 PM
Updated Sep. 9, 2020 3:09 PM
The sky over Washington County, Oregon, glowed orange and red on Sept. 8, as a wildfire raged out of control in the area.
Widespread evacuation orders and emergency declarations remained in place on Wednesday across Oregon and Washington as wildfires fanned by powerful winds continue to encroach on cities and towns across the region, turning skies dark red and leaving piles of charred destruction in their path.
Forecasters warned that the Pacific Northwest remained particularly vulnerable to outbreaks of new blazes even with a change in the forecast about to take place.
On Tuesday night, mandatory evacuations were issued for parts of the southern Oregon city of Medford, which has a population of more than 80,000.
A fire burning near Carus, Oregon, located about 30 minutes southeast of Portland, caused an explosion Tuesday night as residents fled the area. A driver fleeing the scene caught the dramatic moment when the explosion erupted on video. There was no immediate word on injuries. At least four fires are burning in Clackamas County, and a majority of the southern half of the county is under a mandatory evacuation order, KATU reported.
"We're in an unprecedented fire event," Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday on Twitter. "Several significant, growing fires across the state continue to spread due to hot, dry weather and high winds. Oregonians' lives are at risk. Follow evacuation orders, try to reduce your smoke exposure – and take care of each other."
Brown invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to the Alameda Fire which threatened the communities of Talent, Phoenix and Medford. The fire also caused the shutdown of a stretch of Interstate 5, The Associated Press reported.
At least 35 fires were burning in Oregon as of Wednesday, resulting in a total burnt acreage of more than 368,000.
Hazardous air quality was reported in numerous cities in western Oregon Wednesday, including in Roseburg and Corvallis.
More than 87,000 customers were without power in the state Wednesday morning. The fires also triggered the evacuations of more than 1,000 prisoners from three prisons in Marion County, Oregon Live reported.
Washington town devastated by rapidly spreading 'firestorm'
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said on Tuesday that fires scorched a total of 330,000 acres in a 24-hour span, a number that is higher what was burned in 12 of the 18 previous fire seasons in the state. Like Brown, he noted the unparalleled nature of the wildfire outbreak.
“It’s an unprecedented and heart-breaking event,″ Inslee said at a news conference, according to The AP. ”The list of fires is long.″
Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said she was visiting the small town of Malden, located in eastern Washington, after a fast-moving fire reportedly destroyed at least 80 percent of the town on Labor Day.
“The scale of this disaster really can’t be expressed in words," Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said in a statement. "The fire will be extinguished but a community has been changed for a lifetime. I just hope we don’t find the fire took more than homes and buildings. I pray everyone got out in time.”
Multiple fires had ripped through the area at great rates of speed in only a matter of hours, leading the sheriff's department to refer to it as a firestorm. In Malden, the post office, fire station, city hall and other prominent buildings completely burned to the ground.
By Wednesday, the sheriff's office said crews had gained the upper hand on local fires and said residents in Malden and the neighboring town of Pine City were allowed back into town to assess damage to their homes and community.
Franz said on Tuesday that the state was battling nine large fires and was dealing with at least 58 new fire starts. Among the biggest in the state are the Evans Canyon Fire, which Franz called "relentless" and has burned nearly 76,000 acres, and the Whitney Fire, which has burned more than 100,000 acres. The Evans Canyon Fire is now 80% contained since it first started burning on Aug. 31, while the Whitney Fire remains zero percent contained.
The Washington Department of Ecology said Wednesday morning that much of the of the state was dealing with unhealthy air quality levels and recommended that residents limit time outdoors.
Short-term forecast offers change, but little relief
It's been a hellish wildfire season across the West, with a record-setting number of acres burned in California, in addition to the unusually active seasons in Oregon and Washington. Numerous large blazes have also scorched Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Utah. Red flag warnings this week stretched from the California-Mexico border to the Washington-Canada border.
The unusually strong wind event that permeated throughout the Northwest was a product of a vigorous storm system that also brought heavy snow to parts of the Rockies.
AccuWeather forecasters cautioned that despite a gradual easing in the winds that have buffeted the fires' rapid growth, conditions won't necessarily improve for firefighters working tirelessly to contain the blazes.
Air quality concerns have grown as the fires have spread. AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham cautioned that a rather stagnant air mass will likely keep areas of smoke in place across the Northwest, Great Basin, California and other areas across the West dealing with wildfire activity, resulting in continued poor air quality.
In terms of when beleaguered residents of the Pacific Northwest can expect some relief, Buckingham said a new storm system is expected to approached the coast next week, but at this time, how much moisture it will hold is unclear.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
