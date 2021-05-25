Tornado touches down and causes big damage in small Kansas town
By
Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Published May. 24, 2021 9:00 PM EDT
|
Updated May. 25, 2021 8:36 AM EDT
Debris could be seen after a tornado tore through structures in Selden, Kansas, on May 24. After dropping their tornado intercept probe, the CONVEX team moved away from the tornado after it hit.
A large and extremely dangerous tornado tracked near Selden, Kansas, on Monday evening, injuring one person and leaving a trail of damage. The twister struck around 6:30 p.m. CDT, the Sheridan County Emergency Management confirmed. It damaged buildings, homes, a silo, trees and overturned a semi and train.
The dangerous weather was spawned by a severe storm that had a history of spinning up tornadoes along its path as it charged across northwestern Kansas.
The thunderstorm first developed southwest of Goodland, Kansas, around 3 p.m. CDT, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Bowers. It then tracked northeastward ahead of a frontal boundary, where over the next few hours, it repeatedly dropped tornadoes that touched down for a few minutes at a time.
"There were nearly a dozen tornado reports from this one supercell. The last report coming at 6:26 p.m. CDT at Selden with tree and power line damage along with one injury,” Bowers said.
The Sheridan County Emergency Management confirmed a tornado touched down which damaged buildings, homes, a silo, trees and overturned a semi and train.
Reports say there is one possible injury due to the tornado.
Rounds of spotty severe storms are forecast to continue to rumble to life across portions of the Plains each day through at least Tuesday night, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
Severe weather dangers will shift focus largely out of Colorado and instead take aim farther to the east.
Radar image of severe weather near Selden, Kansas, on Monday evening.
On Tuesday afternoon and night, downpours and severe storms are likely to set up along a similar zone from the southern Plains to portions of the upper Mississippi Valley.
There may be a slightly lower risk of widespread severe weather this day, depending on how much cloud cover and rain lingers from Monday night. Regardless, forecasters cannot rule out the potential for storms to produce hail and damaging wind gusts, along with torrential downpours.
"Anyone living in the impacted areas should be sure to have multiple ways to receive important weather warnings for their specific location, like the AccuWeather app," Gilbert said.
