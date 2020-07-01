Miami heat! City sees hottest week on record after Saharan dust saps moisture from air

The weather in Miami has been "ridiculously warm" to close out June, as one weather expert put it. It's also been historic -- the final day of the month saw the mercury rise to a temperature only reached 14 times in 125 years.

Daily coronavirus briefing: Fauci issues dire warning on Capitol Hill

Testifying before a Senate committee, Anthony Fauci responded to a grim question about how bad the pandemic could get in the U.S. Meanwhile, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut expanded a travel advisory to include 16 states.

Fourth of July fireworks forecast: How will weather impact the views?

Independence Day will look different this year compared to last due to the pandemic. For places that didn't scrap fireworks shows, the weather will have a say in how shows go on, too. Here's what to expect.