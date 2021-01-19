Strong earthquake causes injuries, damage and power outages in Argentina
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jan. 19, 2021 5:10 AM EST
The location of the strong earthquake that hit northwestern Argentina on Monday night, Jan. 18, 2021. (United States Geological Survey)
Shaking was felt as far away as Chile's capital of Santiago after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Argentina on Monday night., Several injuries have been reported, but there have been no official reports of fatalities thus far.
The powerful temblor struck 18 miles (29 km) west-southwest of the Argentine town of Pocito and struck at a depth of 12 miles (20 km), according to the United States Geological Survey. Several strong aftershocks have rocked the region since the initial quake, ranging in magnitude from 4.8 to 5.3.
Crumbled buildings and cracks in roadways were seen in videos posted on Twitter from the province of San Juan in Argentina. Goods were also seen strewn about on market floors, and some power outages have been reported.
San Juan Governor Sergio Uñac called for families to remain calm following the earthquakes.
"Let us put into practice all the measures we have learned to prevent incidents, while we are committed to knowing the impact of the (earthquake) to collaborate in everything necessary," he said on Twitter.
According to La Vaz, Governor Sergio Uñac said three injuries have been reported, once of which was serious.
The governor has suspended COVID-19 vaccinations for the San Juan Province for one day only on Tuesday following the earthquake.
No damage has been reported in neighboring Chile, according to The Associated Press.
Forecasters expect dry weather through the middle of the week as cleanup and recovery efforts ramp up, but temperatures will be unseasonably high, which can add a complicating factor.
"High temperatures across the area can top out near 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C) on Tuesday, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the low 100s F (38-39 C) for much of the afternoon," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.
"Any residents that must clean up debris or repair damage outdoors should take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion."
Drinking plenty of water as well as taking frequent breaks in the shade can help to prevent any heat-related illnesses.
