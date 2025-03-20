Storms to erupt over areas of southern US blasted by severe weather just days ago

More storms will brew over the southern United States this weekend and there is the potential for a few tornadoes by Sunday.

Severe storms caused damage in areas of Indiana and Illinois on March 19. Trees fell into homes, utility poles were knocked down and even an unloaded tractor trailer was toppled.

Severe weather is forecast to pose threats to portions of the southern Plains and the Mississippi Valley this weekend, only one week after a deadly tornado outbreak struck the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

While dry air will limit thunderstorm activity over the southern Plains on Friday, a front approaching from the Northwest late Saturday and Saturday night will likely pull in enough moisture from the Gulf to trigger thunderstorm development.

The area from eastern Kansas and northeastern Oklahoma to central and southern Missouri and northwestern Arkansas is most likely where some thunderstorms could become severe, mainly with hail, torrential downpours and strong wind gusts.

As the pattern continues to evolve and more warm, humid air is drawn in from the Gulf, the severe weather threat will expand farther east and south on Saturday over the Mississippi Valley.

The risk of severe weather from Sunday to Sunday night will extend across portions of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

The main threats will be strong wind gusts of 60-70 mph, hail and flash flooding downpours. A few tornadoes may also be spawned by the strongest storms.

People in the affected area are urged to monitor the situation closely, as it could escalate beyond isolated development.

On Monday, the risk of severe weather may extend into parts of the southern East Coast and northeast Gulf region.

