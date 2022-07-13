Storms cause chaos on University of Maryland campus

A harrowing fate of one College Park home was just one of several incidents in the city Tuesday.

Storms pummeled communities from Vermont to Virginia on July 12, dumping damaging hail and pouring rain while powerful winds wreaked havoc.

Immense damage came Tuesday to the city of College Park, Maryland, as the result of severe storms in the area. Home to the University of Maryland, students and residents alike were taken aback by the force of the storms, including one hospitalization of a current student.

The mind-bending footage from one College Park abode Tuesday evening shows the home split at the center, with one Maryland student who was inside the home taken to the hospital after the incident. Two roommates of the student, also attending the university, stated that they believe the injured party will be "OK," and that they were not inside the home at the time of splitting.

Major damage was rampant throughout College Park as the result of a severe storm path that extended from Tennessee to Maine Tuesday. Downed trees were seen blocking roads, prompting the city's social media accounts to tell travelers "stay away from the area." More damage reports saw street crews working to clean up debris from the fallen trees.

In Berwyn Heights, a suburb of College Park, footage of intense hail added to the local misery:

Unbelievable hail in Berwyn Heights, MD

Power outages were also a major nuisance for College Park residents, as well as those throughout Maryland. As of 9 p.m. EDT, there were 183,323 outages tracked in Maryland, per PowerOutage.US. In Prince George's County, where College Park lies, there were 44,120 customers without power Tuesday evening, a higher number of outages than in heavily populated Baltimore County (38,056 outages).

The peak for outages in Baltimore County took place around 5:45 p.m. EDT, with just under 98,000 customers going without power in the early evening.

Other storm footage captured throughout Maryland contained much of the same reports, including high wind gusts and hail. In Hartford County, roughly 60 miles northeast of College Park, a time-lapse video captured the ominous storm striking a grocery store parking lot with 55 mph winds:

Heavy wind gusts continued to blast the Northeast throughout the day, including north of Maryland. One wind gust of 87 mph was reported in the early evening, just west of Mount Pleasant, Delaware, showing off the power of the storms.

Northeast airports also faced flight delays and cancellations, with more than 50 cancellations already reported Tuesday at New York City's LaGuardia. Reagan National Airport in the Washington, D.C., metro area had a sighting of hail in the early evening hours.

Wednesday will still be hot in Maryland for any cleanup that needs to be done. Any remaining power outages will also make it difficult for residents to stay cool without air conditioning.

Showers and thunderstorms should remain just south of Maryland through the end of the week, and temperatures will lower due to cooler air ushered in by a dip in the jet stream. Temperatures and humidity should return to more seasonable levels for Maryland and most of the Northeast.

