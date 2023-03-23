Storm frees six African birds from Oakland Zoo aviary

A tree crashed down on an aviary enclosure, tearing mesh surrounding the grounds and allowing the birds to fly out, the zoo said.

The tree that came crashing down on an aviary enclosure at the Oakland Zoo during Tuesday's severe storm in Southern California. (Oakland Zoo)

March 23 (UPI) -- A California zoo said six birds escaped from their enclosure when a tree fell onto the mesh surrounding the animals' aviary.

The Oakland Zoo said in an Instagram post that a severe storm Tuesday caused several trees to fall on zoo grounds, and one of the trees fell directly onto the facility's newest African Savanna aviary.

The tree tore open the mesh, allowing six birds to fly out of the enclosure. The zoo said staff on Wednesday were able to capture three of the birds - three starlings who "had not strayed far." Zoo staff were also on the lookout to recover a hooded vulture and two pied crows.

The zoo had said none of the birds posed "a threat to the public, other zoo animals or our native wildlife."

"Our animal care team has been taking non-stop shifts to retrieve all six birds, which have chosen to stay nearby -- none have left zoo grounds," the post said. "We're receiving help from a local bird rescue organization, and we're confident we'll be able to recover all 6 soon."