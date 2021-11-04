Drenching storm to threaten Southeast coastal hazards
By
Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Nov. 4, 2021 2:01 PM EDT
|
Updated Nov. 4, 2021 2:12 PM EDT
A storm hit the southern Plains on Nov. 3 with heavy rain, hail and lightning.
A storm over the Gulf of Mexico that already has a history of producing flooding rainfall across the southern Plains is expected to set its sights on Florida and the Southeast next. Parts of the Sunshine State will face soaking downpours during what is typically the driest month of the year, and the Southeast may endure coastal hazards as the storm could potentially take on some tropical characteristics.
Cold air is pouring across the Southeast ahead of the advancing storm, and as it presses southward, it will collide with warm and humid air located over the Florida Peninsula. The collision will allow a front to set up along the Gulf and Atlantic coastline that will serve as the path for the drenching storm.
The storm unloaded heavy rainfall across much of Texas on Wednesday where a general 0.50-1.50 inches of rain fell from Fort Worth on south in the Lone Star State. Some areas even picked up close to 3 inches in spots just north and west of Brownsville, Texas, causing localized flooding.
As the storm comes together over the Gulf of Mexico, rain and thunderstorms will reach the Florida Peninsula Thursday night into Friday. Heavy rain and torrential downpours will spread across much of the Sunshine State where flooding will be the primary concern. Some of the thunderstorms could also become severe.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"As this moist air clashes with a stalled front over the Southeast, the result will be a period of heavy rainfall, especially from central Florida to northeastern Florida, including Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville, Friday through Friday night where pockets of urban and flash flooding will impact residents in the region," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson explained.
Outdoor events could be delayed or postponed due to the downpours and threat of lightning. Heavy rain can also slow travel on roadways by reducing visibility and increasing the risk of hydroplaning at high speeds. Those looking to begin their weekend at the beach may get chased back inside by the rain and storms, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.
A general 2-4 inches of rainfall is anticipated with localized amounts near the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches. Flooding on roadways in heavy downpours is likely and could lead to travel delays.
"November is the driest month of the year in a large part of Florida, and rainfall amounts from this storm could reach, and even double, average monthly November levels," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk.
As the potent storm moves into Florida on Friday then pivots up along the Southeast coast on Saturday, some coastal areas can experience gusty northeast winds that will whip up rough surf and the threat of strong rip currents. These coastal impacts will primarily target the east-facing coasts from Florida to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. The wind direction will be directed offshore for coastal areas along the eastern Gulf of Mexico through the entirety of the event, lessening any impacts.
Another factor will come into play, especially in the Carolinas, which could lead to significant coastal flooding. Higher-than-normal tides known as king tides are expected at the end of this week along the Southeast coast. The very high astronomical tides, which on their own usually cause minor coastal flooding, along with the onshore flow and rough surf from the storm could produce significant coastal flooding.
"Places like Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia, could have flooded marinas as well as streets and buildings right along the coast," Anderson said.
If heavy rain also reaches the Carolina coasts, flooding could be exacerbated, especially at high tide, as rainwater isn't able to run off into the ocean effectively.
However, there is the chance that coastal flooding will be the only concern for much of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coast, with most of the rain remaining offshore.
AccuWeather meteorologists noted that the exact location of the front will determine where the center of the storm will track, and that could make a big difference in conditions for Georgia and the Carolinas. If the storm's center stays farther off the Southeast coastline, very little or no rain may fall over interior portions of the Southeast. However, should the storm track closer to the coast, areas from Savannah, Georgia, to the Outer Banks will face drenching rainfall late Friday into Saturday.
AccuWeather tropical forecasters say the storm may have another trick up its sleeves.
"There is a small chance this evolving storm system could acquire some tropical characteristics Sunday or Monday of next week as it moves over relatively warm water and becomes detached from the frontal boundary," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. "If this were to happen, it could be classified as a subtropical storm for a brief period of time."
If the system becomes organized enough to be named a subtropical storm, which has both tropical and non-tropical features, it will be given the name Adria by the National Hurricane Center. That is the first name on a supplemental list created by the World Meteorological Organization last spring as a replacement for the Greek alphabet, which meteorologists previously used to name tropical storms once the designated list of names was exhausted.
Wanda, which developed over the weekend and continued to meander around the Atlantic on Thursday, was the last name on the original Atlantic name list for 2021.
The expected impacts are not expected to change should Adria be named.
Eventually, the storm will track north toward Atlantic Canada and become a very strong nor'easter, and it could unleash coastal impacts and rainfall in Labrador.
While this storm affects coastal portions of the Southeast, much of the rest of the region will hardly even be able to tell that there's a storm nearby. A large area of high pressure across the rest of the region will lead to a chilly but otherwise dry and rather sunny end to the week. Most of the Southeast will top out with highs in the 50s and 60s F Friday and Saturday. Temperatures in some places will be 10-15 degrees below normal on both days.
By Sunday, the coastal storm will have moved out of the region, and the Southeast will start to experience moderating temperatures, which will last into next week.
High pressure will move into the region once again and dry out much of the Florida Peninsula where residents can have the opportunity to clean up any storm damage that ensues.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Drenching storm to threaten Southeast coastal hazards
By Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Nov. 4, 2021 2:01 PM EDT | Updated Nov. 4, 2021 2:12 PM EDT
A storm hit the southern Plains on Nov. 3 with heavy rain, hail and lightning.
A storm over the Gulf of Mexico that already has a history of producing flooding rainfall across the southern Plains is expected to set its sights on Florida and the Southeast next. Parts of the Sunshine State will face soaking downpours during what is typically the driest month of the year, and the Southeast may endure coastal hazards as the storm could potentially take on some tropical characteristics.
Cold air is pouring across the Southeast ahead of the advancing storm, and as it presses southward, it will collide with warm and humid air located over the Florida Peninsula. The collision will allow a front to set up along the Gulf and Atlantic coastline that will serve as the path for the drenching storm.
The storm unloaded heavy rainfall across much of Texas on Wednesday where a general 0.50-1.50 inches of rain fell from Fort Worth on south in the Lone Star State. Some areas even picked up close to 3 inches in spots just north and west of Brownsville, Texas, causing localized flooding.
As the storm comes together over the Gulf of Mexico, rain and thunderstorms will reach the Florida Peninsula Thursday night into Friday. Heavy rain and torrential downpours will spread across much of the Sunshine State where flooding will be the primary concern. Some of the thunderstorms could also become severe.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"As this moist air clashes with a stalled front over the Southeast, the result will be a period of heavy rainfall, especially from central Florida to northeastern Florida, including Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville, Friday through Friday night where pockets of urban and flash flooding will impact residents in the region," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson explained.
Outdoor events could be delayed or postponed due to the downpours and threat of lightning. Heavy rain can also slow travel on roadways by reducing visibility and increasing the risk of hydroplaning at high speeds. Those looking to begin their weekend at the beach may get chased back inside by the rain and storms, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.
A general 2-4 inches of rainfall is anticipated with localized amounts near the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches. Flooding on roadways in heavy downpours is likely and could lead to travel delays.
"November is the driest month of the year in a large part of Florida, and rainfall amounts from this storm could reach, and even double, average monthly November levels," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk.
As the potent storm moves into Florida on Friday then pivots up along the Southeast coast on Saturday, some coastal areas can experience gusty northeast winds that will whip up rough surf and the threat of strong rip currents. These coastal impacts will primarily target the east-facing coasts from Florida to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. The wind direction will be directed offshore for coastal areas along the eastern Gulf of Mexico through the entirety of the event, lessening any impacts.
Another factor will come into play, especially in the Carolinas, which could lead to significant coastal flooding. Higher-than-normal tides known as king tides are expected at the end of this week along the Southeast coast. The very high astronomical tides, which on their own usually cause minor coastal flooding, along with the onshore flow and rough surf from the storm could produce significant coastal flooding.
"Places like Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia, could have flooded marinas as well as streets and buildings right along the coast," Anderson said.
If heavy rain also reaches the Carolina coasts, flooding could be exacerbated, especially at high tide, as rainwater isn't able to run off into the ocean effectively.
However, there is the chance that coastal flooding will be the only concern for much of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coast, with most of the rain remaining offshore.
AccuWeather meteorologists noted that the exact location of the front will determine where the center of the storm will track, and that could make a big difference in conditions for Georgia and the Carolinas. If the storm's center stays farther off the Southeast coastline, very little or no rain may fall over interior portions of the Southeast. However, should the storm track closer to the coast, areas from Savannah, Georgia, to the Outer Banks will face drenching rainfall late Friday into Saturday.
AccuWeather tropical forecasters say the storm may have another trick up its sleeves.
"There is a small chance this evolving storm system could acquire some tropical characteristics Sunday or Monday of next week as it moves over relatively warm water and becomes detached from the frontal boundary," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. "If this were to happen, it could be classified as a subtropical storm for a brief period of time."
If the system becomes organized enough to be named a subtropical storm, which has both tropical and non-tropical features, it will be given the name Adria by the National Hurricane Center. That is the first name on a supplemental list created by the World Meteorological Organization last spring as a replacement for the Greek alphabet, which meteorologists previously used to name tropical storms once the designated list of names was exhausted.
Wanda, which developed over the weekend and continued to meander around the Atlantic on Thursday, was the last name on the original Atlantic name list for 2021.
The expected impacts are not expected to change should Adria be named.
Eventually, the storm will track north toward Atlantic Canada and become a very strong nor'easter, and it could unleash coastal impacts and rainfall in Labrador.
While this storm affects coastal portions of the Southeast, much of the rest of the region will hardly even be able to tell that there's a storm nearby. A large area of high pressure across the rest of the region will lead to a chilly but otherwise dry and rather sunny end to the week. Most of the Southeast will top out with highs in the 50s and 60s F Friday and Saturday. Temperatures in some places will be 10-15 degrees below normal on both days.
By Sunday, the coastal storm will have moved out of the region, and the Southeast will start to experience moderating temperatures, which will last into next week.
High pressure will move into the region once again and dry out much of the Florida Peninsula where residents can have the opportunity to clean up any storm damage that ensues.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.