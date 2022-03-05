Severe weather set to strike southern US
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Mar. 5, 2022 12:36 PM EST
|
Updated Mar. 5, 2022 12:36 PM EST
AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach reports on the possibility of severe storms rolling through parts of Nebraska and Iowa.
A potent storm is set to sweep across the central and eastern U.S. into Tuesday. Cold air holding over the northern Plains and into the Northeast will allow this storm to spread snow across the norther tier of the country. On the southern side of the storm, violent weather is expected.
"A dramatic clash in chilly air to the north and warm air to the south will aid in the development of severe thunderstorms as a strong jet stream overhead provides vigor to the volatile weather setup," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
Severe weather is expected to break out on Sunday afternoon across southeastern Kansas and eastern Oklahoma before extending east and south across portions of Missouri, Arkansas, northeastern Texas and northern Louisiana through Sunday night.
"Not all of the ingredients that are necessary for severe weather are expected at the same time, and this could limit the magnitude of the event," explained Sosnowski. Even still, AccuWeather meteorologists anticipate that the severe thunderstorms that fire on Sunday afternoon will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, flooding downpours and perhaps a tornado or two.
Thunderstorm wind gusts can reach an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph, which is strong enough to cause power outages and property and tree damage.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The majority of storms are likely to wait until late Sunday or Sunday evening to erupt, but severe weather hazards may continue well into the overnight hours for portions of the southern Plains and the lower Mississippi Valley. Because of the risk of severe thunderstorms, including a few isolated tornadoes, after dark, the eruption could still pose considerable danger.
Cities at risk for Sunday's severe weather threat include Dallas; Shreveport, Louisiana; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Memphis, Tennessee.
The threat for severe thunderstorms will likely shift eastward on Monday, expanding into portions of the Tennessee Valley. Locations from southeastern Kentucky to central Mississippi and northeastern Louisiana could all be impacted, including cities like Nashville and Jackson, Mississippi.
Once again, communities should be on alert for downpours that could produce ponding on roadways, slowed travel and flash flooding. Any sudden wind gust could pose an additional travel hazard of reduced visibility.
Aside from the risk of thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall is expected to be a farther-reaching threat with this storm.
The heaviest rainfall is expected from Sunday night to Monday across parts the central Mississippi River Valley and into the Ohio River Valley. This event may bring 1 to 4 inches of rain, and even a few locations could reach the predicted AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 7 inches.
With this much rain only expected to fall in about 24 hour's time, the torrential rain may lead to flash flooding, especially since much of this zone has been the target of heavy rainfall over the past couple of weeks.
Water levels in many streams and rivers in the region are already elevated with ongoing minor to moderate flooding in some cases. A new surge of water or perhaps a second crest can occur on some waterways in the wake of the last weekend's rain event.
AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor for more severe weather and flooding threats as the transition to spring continues.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Severe weather set to strike southern US
By Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Mar. 5, 2022 12:36 PM EST | Updated Mar. 5, 2022 12:36 PM EST
AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach reports on the possibility of severe storms rolling through parts of Nebraska and Iowa.
A potent storm is set to sweep across the central and eastern U.S. into Tuesday. Cold air holding over the northern Plains and into the Northeast will allow this storm to spread snow across the norther tier of the country. On the southern side of the storm, violent weather is expected.
"A dramatic clash in chilly air to the north and warm air to the south will aid in the development of severe thunderstorms as a strong jet stream overhead provides vigor to the volatile weather setup," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
Severe weather is expected to break out on Sunday afternoon across southeastern Kansas and eastern Oklahoma before extending east and south across portions of Missouri, Arkansas, northeastern Texas and northern Louisiana through Sunday night.
"Not all of the ingredients that are necessary for severe weather are expected at the same time, and this could limit the magnitude of the event," explained Sosnowski. Even still, AccuWeather meteorologists anticipate that the severe thunderstorms that fire on Sunday afternoon will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, flooding downpours and perhaps a tornado or two.
Thunderstorm wind gusts can reach an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph, which is strong enough to cause power outages and property and tree damage.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The majority of storms are likely to wait until late Sunday or Sunday evening to erupt, but severe weather hazards may continue well into the overnight hours for portions of the southern Plains and the lower Mississippi Valley. Because of the risk of severe thunderstorms, including a few isolated tornadoes, after dark, the eruption could still pose considerable danger.
Cities at risk for Sunday's severe weather threat include Dallas; Shreveport, Louisiana; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Memphis, Tennessee.
The threat for severe thunderstorms will likely shift eastward on Monday, expanding into portions of the Tennessee Valley. Locations from southeastern Kentucky to central Mississippi and northeastern Louisiana could all be impacted, including cities like Nashville and Jackson, Mississippi.
Once again, communities should be on alert for downpours that could produce ponding on roadways, slowed travel and flash flooding. Any sudden wind gust could pose an additional travel hazard of reduced visibility.
Aside from the risk of thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall is expected to be a farther-reaching threat with this storm.
The heaviest rainfall is expected from Sunday night to Monday across parts the central Mississippi River Valley and into the Ohio River Valley. This event may bring 1 to 4 inches of rain, and even a few locations could reach the predicted AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 7 inches.
With this much rain only expected to fall in about 24 hour's time, the torrential rain may lead to flash flooding, especially since much of this zone has been the target of heavy rainfall over the past couple of weeks.
Water levels in many streams and rivers in the region are already elevated with ongoing minor to moderate flooding in some cases. A new surge of water or perhaps a second crest can occur on some waterways in the wake of the last weekend's rain event.
AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor for more severe weather and flooding threats as the transition to spring continues.
Related:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo