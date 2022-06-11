Rounds of severe weather to target storm-weary central US
By
Andrew Johnson-Levine, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 11, 2022 8:55 AM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 11, 2022 9:08 AM EDT
Severe thunderstorms struck across much of the central U.S. from June 7-10, carving a path of tornadoes, hail and flooding from Colorado to Kentucky.
Severe storms have slammed much of the central United States in recent weeks with rounds of damaging winds, hail as large as softballs and isolated tornadoes repeatedly impacting the same locations. Heading into this weekend and next week, AccuWeather forecasters anticipate more of the same.
Waves of intense storms rolled through the area as recently as Thursday. From South Dakota to Texas, over 70 reports of hail and damaging winds were received by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC). In Texas, wind gusts as high as 84 mph were reported near Vernon, Texas, as an intense line of storms moved through during the morning hours. Farther north, storms were prolific hail producers, with baseball-sized hail reported in Lenora, Kansas.
Storms largely shifted southeastward on Friday, impacting locations closer to the Gulf Coast. A cluster of thunderstorms traveled from Arkansas to Florida resulting in dozens of damaging wind reports. Mississippi was among the hardest-hit states, and over 2,000 customers remained without power as of early Saturday morning.
Moving into the weekend, intense storms will be possible across a broad swath of the Midwest and Plains from the late afternoon and evening into the overnight hours.
Fueled by the surge of heat and moisture responsible for the extreme heat wave in the southern Plains, storms may develop Saturday in two separate clusters; one forming in the Montana High Plains, with another developing over portions of Iowa and Missouri. Cities such as Billings, Montana; Omaha, Nebraska; and Kansas City, Missouri, may be threatened by storms during the day.
"Abundant heat and moisture will be readily available for any storms to form, with hail, wind and perhaps a few tornadoes all a possibility," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz explained.
In the Plains, storms may organize into a line as they slide eastward through the evening hours, which would increase the risk of damaging wind gusts.
The threat will continue to expand into Sunday, with two separate areas to watch for severe weather.
In the High Plains, thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening just east of the Rockies and push eastward later at night. Locations such as Rapid City, South Dakota, and North Platte, Nebraska, may be impacted by intense storms. These feisty storms will once again be capable of producing hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.
Meanwhile, additional thunderstorms will be ongoing across much of the Midwest on Sunday, stretching from Illinois eastward to portions of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. While many of these storms may stay below severe limits, the strongest storms will be capable of producing hail and strong, gusty winds. A few brief tornadoes also cannot be ruled out.
While Sunday's storms in the Midwest may not become as intense as those farther west, they will come with a heightened risk of flooding. Much of the area received rainfall well above normal in the month of May, with the wettest locations recording up to twice the normal rainfall for the month. Cincinnati, Ohio, received 194 percent of its average May rainfall, while Cleveland, Ohio, received 115 percent.
"Even in storms that don't produce hail or high winds, torrential rainfall on top of saturated ground can bring a flash flood risk, especially in low-lying areas," Benz explained.
A broad swath of the country may be threatened by storms once again on Monday. Depending on the precise setup in the atmosphere, these storms may be more intense than on prior days.
As a bulge in the jet stream continues to expand across the central United States, thunderstorms are likely to fire along the northern periphery and bring severe storms to portions of the Dakotas. Residents of cities such as Dickinson and Bismarck, North Dakota, will want to monitor conditions during the afternoon as thunderstorms quickly develop in the area.
Meanwhile, as the northward expansion in the jet stream brings scorching triple-digit temperatures as far north as Iowa and Nebraska, it could provide a path for storms to quickly race eastward. With thunderstorms able to be fueled by an abundance of hot and moist air, coupled with a strong jet stream, this type of setup can lead to powerful, fast-moving storms.
"The edge of the heat is the place to watch for severe thunderstorms. Severe weather loves sharp gradients, and a gradient of heat and moisture will be in place across the Midwest. If ingredients come together at the right time, the potential exists for an explosive storm setup," Benz explained.
While similar setups have often led to an intense line of storms or even a derecho in the most notable circumstances, predicting such a notable event well ahead of time can come with complications. Regardless, clusters of storms may form along the edge of the high heat Monday evening and bring hail and wind damage.
Looking ahead to Tuesday, additional severe weather may be possible as the bulge in the jet stream slides farther east.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.