Severe weather, heavy rain will keep blasting the South and East into the weekend

A significant risk to life and property exists across parts of the South and East into early this weekend due to multiple round of severe storms, flooding and strong winds.

Storm chaser Dr. Reed Timmer, reporting from Alford, Florida, updates his travels storm chasing through the southern U.S, which is being pounded by tornado-warned storms on Jan. 9.

The unrelenting weather pattern of coast-to-coast storms will generate yet another round of heavy rain and severe thunderstorms in the southern and eastern United States into the weekend, threatening to produce damage and flooding, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

The hazards come on the heels of damaging storms and several possible tornadoes in the South Monday and Tuesday, as well as expected major flooding across portions of the East into Tuesday night. Another storm late in the week and into the weekend will lead to a repeat performance of the adverse weather conditions in many of the same areas.

The storminess will cause significant disruptions to daily life and commerce from the Gulf Coast to New England in the form of travel delays, power outages, potential closures of schools and businesses, and possible evacuations of those living near flooded waterways.

Tornado risk from the first storm will continue into Tuesday night

Before the first major storm system exits the coast, AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that severe thunderstorms and tornadoes will be a concern through Tuesday night across the Southeast.

The same system produced dozens of reports of severe weather from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning from eastern Texas to Florida. In the panhandle of the Sunshine State, there were numerous reports of tornadoes and structural damage early in the morning, including around Panama City Beach. Near Blue Mountain Beach, located about 110 miles west of Tallahassee, a weather station clocked a wind gust of 106 mph, possibly from a tornado.

Later Tuesday morning, a powerful line of thunderstorms advanced into the state of Georgia, and even triggered a tornado warning in Atlanta for a time, though no tornado was confirmed. That same line of storms, and additional ones expected to develop out ahead of it, will keep the risk for severe weather and tornadoes high from Florida to the eastern Carolinas through Tuesday night, including around the cities of Jacksonville, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and Wilmington, North Carolina.

In addition to a tornado risk, all of the storms will produce torrential downpours that can lead to flash flooding, and some could also pack damaging wind gusts in the range of 60-70 mph, strong enough to toss around loose objects and cause power outages. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for wind from storms is 90 mph.

Since some storms could turn severe and potentially spawn tornadoes after dark, especially in the eastern Carolinas, having a way to get warnings overnight is crucial, such as via alerts on the AccuWeather App. If a tornado warning is issued, it means that a twister is imminent or is already occurring, and experts recommend quick action to move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of your home or business until the tornado threat has passed.

While thunderstorms rumble through the Southeast, heavy rain that could lead to major flooding and strong winds that could cause widespread power outages will be the big story into early Wednesday morning in the Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Another severe weather risk with the next storm late in the week

There will be no rest for the weather-weary later this week and into the early part of the weekend as yet another powerhouse storm crosses the country. AccuWeather warns that many of the same areas that experienced severe weather early in the week will again be dealing with potentially damaging storms to end it.

"There will be another threat for severe storms over the Gulf Coast Thursday night into Friday with the next storm," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Elizabeth Danco. "Flooding rainfall and hail can occur with any of these thunderstorms."

While the tornado threat appears lower with the next storm, it will not be zero, and residents and businesses in AccuWeather's forecast moderate risk zone for the next round of storms, from Louisiana to Georgia, should be on alert. New Orleans; Montgomery, Alabama; and Pensacola, Florida, are included in this threat area to end the week.

With much of that zone having already dealt with severe weather and even damage from the first round of storms, the second round could exacerbate the cleanup, and make a desperate situation even more dire.

Even in areas that do not experience severe thunderstorms, nearly everyone in the region will have to endure heavy rain once again. Additional rainfall amounts of another inch or two, often falling in less than an hour's time, can lead to flash flooding and push some smaller creeks and streams out of their banks.

Early next week, another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms is possible, as yet another storm could form and move through the South.

Big flooding concerns for the mid-Atlantic, Northeast into the weekend

While severe thunderstorms are not expected to be a concern in the Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and Northeast into the weekend with either storm, the risk for flooding will be significant. AccuWeather meteorologists are sounding the warning bells about the potential for major flooding in this region, which can persist even after the last raindrops have fallen.

"Yet another round of heavy rain can impact portions of the mid-Atlantic and New England late Friday into Saturday," said Danco. "Given how many rounds of rain, as well as snowmelt this region has experienced recently, it will not take as much rain to raise concerns of flooding."

Following 2-5 inches of rain from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, another 1-3 inches of rain is possible this weekend. Flooding of all modes—from flash to low-lying to poor drainage to river, creek and stream—is expected to be an issue into the upcoming weekend and beyond.

Larger rivers can flood up to a week or two after the heavy rain moves out as water drains from smaller to larger tributaries. This could force the evacuation of homes and businesses near the banks of these rivers. In addition, following snow in the area this past weekend and early this week, any places that then receive heavy rain could potentially have to deal with roof failures from the weight of the rain being absorbed into the snowpack.

A major Arctic outbreak is in the offing late in the weekend and into the start of next week, opening up a new set of issues for the storm-weary region, including dramatically lower temperatures.

