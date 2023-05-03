Severe weather forecast: AccuWeather meteorologists put Great Plains, Mississippi Valley on alert

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. A potent piece of energy will swing through the southern Plains, bringing the threat of severe weather from South Texas to Oklahoma.

An increase in thunderstorm activity is forecast for parts of the central United States through this weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say some of the storms will turn severe as well as provide needed rain for residents dealing with long-term drought conditions.

A storm moving from the Pacific coast to the interior West will allow Gulf of Mexico moisture to increase over the Great Plains into this weekend. At the same time, warmth will continue to build over the region. This combination, along with energy from the western storm, will serve as a recipe for severe weather.

"Coverage of severe thunderstorms will be sparse into Wednesday night and mainly confined to portions of eastern New Mexico and western Texas," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. "However, wind and hail will still be threats and may cause trouble for motorists venturing on Interstate 40 and other major cross-country routes into the evening hours."

A somewhat stronger disturbance will push out from the southern Rockies on Thursday.

"The atmospheric setup will likely produce a more concentrated severe thunderstorm zone from later Thursday into Thursday evening over portions of the southern Plains," Pydynowski said. "This round could impact the major metro areas of Oklahoma City and Dallas and perhaps even points farther south on I-35, including Austin and San Antonio." The storm threat into Thursday will extend from south-central Kansas to the Rio Grande River along the United States–Mexico border.

All modes of severe weather could occur on Thursday, including the potential for large hail, powerful wind gusts and a few tornadoes. The area from west of Oklahoma City and Dallas to the Hill Country northwest of San Antonio will have a moderate risk of severe weather on Thursday afternoon and evening. Just last week, portions of Texas were slammed by hail about the size of baseballs and softballs.

Thursday's setup may produce hailstones the size of golf balls or perhaps a bit larger, which are still big enough to cause significant property damage. Winds in the strongest thunderstorms can produce AccuWeather Local StormMax™ gusts up to 80 mph well into Thursday night.

Severe thunderstorm activity may be more scattered in nature once again on Friday, like from Wednesday. But, AccuWeather forecasters currently focusing on an area from central Texas to Arkansas and western Tennessee. Storms in this zone may bring strong wind gusts and hail. A separate small pocket of severe storms may develop in eastern Nebraska on Friday as well.

As these storms weaken and lift northeastward Friday night, a zone of drenching rain and localized flash flooding may develop in parts of Tennessee and Kentucky.

During the weekend, the coverage of thunderstorms and severe weather, in general, is likely to ramp up over the Plains. All modes of severe weather will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

On Saturday, heavy to locally severe thunderstorms are most likely to develop in a zone from central and northeastern Texas to eastern Oklahoma, much of Arkansas and Louisiana and southwestern Missouri. Large hail and powerful wind gusts will be the major threats. Some of the major cities at risk on Saturday include Houston and Little Rock, Arkansas.

On Sunday, Texas may have the warmest and most humid conditions, but the disturbance may focus most of its energy hundreds of miles farther to the north, AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Joseph Bauer explained.

Bauer noted that storms may be more robust in central Texas as well as farther north in portions of Iowa, Missouri, eastern Nebraska, western Illinois and northeastern Kansas.

May is a prime time for severe weather, especially in the middle of the nation. During the prior three years, May was the month with the greatest number of tornadoes across the nation with a historical average of 208, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

AccuWeather's long-range team of meteorologists expects severe weather to be more spread out over the central U.S. from the Gulf Coast to parts of the central and northern Plains and Midwest into the first part of the summer. Despite some gaps in severe weather, rounds of powerful storms may happen more often than the historical average from late May to June. There could even be some increased risk for a type of long-lasting and destructive storm known as a derecho.

Even though only a dozen or so tornadoes may spin up throughout the Plains through Saturday, all it takes is one tornado in a populated area to pose a significant threat to lives and property. AccuWeather meteorologists will be closely monitoring for a potential uptick in tornado activity in general from Sunday through next week.

On a positive note, the uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity in the coming days will bring some much-needed rainfall. By far, the worst drought conditions in the entire U.S. as of Wednesday, May 3, were located over Great Plains. This part of the country will receive some sporadic rainfall in the coming days.

Despite a rainstorm that affected parts of the central and southern Plains late last week, little may have changed in terms of drought status. An updated report from the United States Drought Monitor will be released on Thursday.

Any of the thunderstorms may carry the risk of localized flash and urban flooding over the Plains states to parts of the Mississippi Valley into this weekend.

By Sunday, the flash flood risk will expand into areas that recently experienced major river flooding in portions of North Dakota, Minnesota and perhaps Wisconsin. The amount of rain in the forecast is not likely to have a major effect on the larger rivers in the north-central region in the short term, forecasters say.

Water levels along the Mississippi River from Wisconsin and Minnesota through much of Iowa and northern Illinois have crested but will fall slowly over the next few weeks. The major flooding developed as the record amounts of snowfall from the winter quickly melted over the northern tier of the country in April.

