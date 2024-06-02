Severe thunderstorms to target the Plains, powerful cold front to shift risk east into midweek

Another busy week of severe weather is expected across the central, eastern US

This compilation of videos shows just a small sample of the destruction unleashed by severe storms and tornadoes throughout the heartland of the U.S. from May 19-31.

June is slated to pick up right where May left off in terms of severe weather - active and potentially dangerous for millions of Americans.

May featured the most preliminary reports of tornadoes out of any month in the last five years, notching over 500 reported tornadoes across the country. The last time that happened was back in May 2019, when 510 tornadoes spun up across the nation over the course of the month. Since 2000, only two years featured more tornadoes to date; 2003 and 2011, solidifying May of 2024 within the upper echelon of severe weather reports across the nation.

Historically, June is the third most active month for tornadoes across the United States with only April and May typically being more active. Heading into the first full week of the month, the risk for more tornadoes will span a large swath of the central, southern and eastern United States as a multi-day risk for severe weather gets underway.

Closing out the first full weekend of the month, the risk for severe thunderstorms will focus across the entirety of the Plains from Texas through the Dakotas. These storm-weary states will once again face a risk for large hail, damaging wind gusts, flash flooding and tornadoes once again.

Clusters of powerful thunderstorms are expected to track across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest as well, potentially packing a punch right through the nighttime hours. Many of these areas have seen repeated rounds of thunderstorms over recent weeks, making for a heightened risk for flash flooding as yet another round of heavy rain targets the area.

Heading into the new week, Monday’s severe threat will span over 1,000 miles from southern Texas into the Midwest.

“The areas threatened by severe weather Monday will unfortunately once again include some regions that have been hard hit over the past several weeks. A large portion of central and North Texas extending northeastward to cities such as Kansas City and St. Louis could all experience rounds of severe thunderstorms Monday into Monday night,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski stated.

Pydynowski added that commutes along interstates 35, 40, 44, 70 and other major thoroughfares across the Plains, Midwest and Mississippi River Valley can be impacted by thunderstorms featuring large hail, torrential downpours, frequent lightning and strong wind gusts on Monday.

The threat for severe thunderstorms gradually shift eastward and northward Tuesday, with a large swath of the central U.S. from Minnesota and Wisconsin southward into Oklahoma and Arkansas in the risk zone.

The thunderstorm activity on Tuesday is expected to feature an added boost in atmospheric energy, as cooler air diving out of Canada collides with warm and humid air funneling up from the Gulf of Mexico.

“Enough shear, or spin, will be present in the atmosphere that isolated tornadoes may develop. Everyone in these areas should be ready to implement their weather safety plans and download the AccuWeather app and have alerts enabled and audible, especially as some of these storm could occur after sunset,” Pydynowski added.

The severe weather risk could end up being maximized across Iowa on Tuesday, a state that has been no stranger to tornado activity observing over 100 tornadoes to date just this year alone.

Other areas at risk include Minneapolis and even some of the suburbs of Chicago between Tuesday and Tuesday night.

The stretch of stormy weather will finally come to an end across the Plains and Upper Midwest by Wednesday, but following that will be strong wind gusts that will sweep through following the passage of a cold front.

The advancing cold front across the central United States for midweek will shift the risk for drenching and locally severe thunderstorms eastward as well. Spanning from the Great Lakes to the South, Wednesday’s risk could be maximized along this corridor, however, drenching thunderstorms could spoil outdoor plans across the southern and central Appalachians and in many major metropolitan areas from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Roanoke, Virginia, up to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Conditions will be closely monitored into the day on Thursday as well, this time focusing even farther east along the Interstate 95 corridor. New York City, Philadelphia, Washington DC and areas in between are all expected to face the risk for drenching thunderstorms that can cause travel nightmares and impacts to any outdoor plans.

