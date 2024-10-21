Severe thunderstorms to precede quick cooldown in north-central US

The risk of locally severe weather may extend beyond Monday night in parts of the central United States ahead of a push of cooler air.

Copied

Several areas of the country could endure weather-related travel delays on Oct. 21.

The same storm that triggered flash flooding and the first snowfall of the season to parts of the West this past weekend will lift northeastward across the central United States into midweek. As it does, locally severe thunderstorms are in store over parts of the Great Plains into Monday night and perhaps gusty thunderstorms in parts of the Midwest on Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The weather pattern set off a few thunderstorms with hail and strong wind gusts in parts of New Mexico and Colorado this past weekend.

The same storm will trigger gusty and locally severe thunderstorms from part of northwestern Texas to western and central Nebraska into Monday night.

While moisture will be limited and well short of prime severe weather in April and May for the region, some of the strongest storms can still produce high wind gusts, hail, brief downpours and perhaps a few short-lived tornadoes.

As the storm itself continues to weaken while lifting northward on Tuesday and Wednesday, the potential for severe weather will decrease, but there can still be brief gusty thunderstorms.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The thunderstorm zone on Tuesday afternoon and evening will be from Missouri and Illinois, northward to Minnesota and Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, the potential for a couple of strong thunderstorms will shift eastward across the Great Lakes region.

Because of the overall winds kick up the next few days, the dry ground and any spark from lightning, power equipment or downed utility lines can trigger a fast-moving brush fire.

The sporadic showers and thunderstorms will occur along and ahead of a strong cool front that will mark and abrupt end to summerlike warmth that has been in place for many days over the North Central states.

Temperatures from Monday to Wednesday will be slashed by 20-30 degrees Fahrenheit. Highs in the 70s and 80s will be swapped with highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s from the Dakotas to Michigan, Illinois and Indiana.

Cooler air will settle in farther to the south over the Plains. However, it will likely take until the latter part of the week for record-challenging highs in the 80s and low 90s in Kansas, Oklahoma and northern Texas to be swapped out with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.