Severe storms to rattle Houston area with potential for tornadoes
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Jan. 8, 2022 6:44 AM EST
|
Updated Jan. 8, 2022 6:56 AM EST
AccuWeather Storm Chaser and Meteorologist, Tony Laubach, gives us his early thoughts on the 2022 chasing season.
AccuWeather forecasters say that a cold front tearing into mild, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico will be the trigger for severe thunderstorm development in the south-central United States over the weekend.
It's been under a month since the last significant severe weather outbreak for this area, which occurred on Dec. 18, when an EF-1 tornado tracked across Montgomery County, Texas, and gusty winds caused further damage around Houston and into southern Louisiana. After a warm start to 2021, with temperatures generally about a degree or two above average, the ingredients are in place for another severe event.
"Cities such as Houston, Lufkin, Texas, and Shreveport, Louisiana, will be threatened by severe storms as a cold front presses southward into a relatively warm and humid air mass for this time of year," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
Temperatures more typical of March are expected across the South Central ahead of this cold push. For example, Houston is forecast to have highs in the middle 70s through Sunday, which is over 10 degrees Fahrenheit above its average in the lower to middle 60s.
This clashing of air masses will be the catalyst that fuels severe weather from the Gulf Coast to northern Arkansas.
"Hail, damaging winds and even a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph," explained Pydynowski.
Portions of northeastern Texas and Arkansas are most likely to experience hail, in similar areas that were impacted by hail on Dec. 29, when quarter-sized hail fell in southeastern Arkansas. Isolated tornadoes, however, are most anticipated for eastern Texas and western Louisiana.
"The threat for dangerous thunderstorms will continue into the evening and nighttime hours, which can be especially dangerous," said Pydynowski, advising those in the region to obtain a NOAA weather radio and download the AccuWeather app to stay abreast of the latest conditions.
According to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center, more than 10 million residents are facing a marginal risk for severe weather on Saturday.
"Even in areas that do not experience any severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours developing during the afternoon hours and continuing into the night will be a threat across parts of Louisiana, eastern Texas, southern and eastern Arkansas, and northern Mississippi," said Pydynowski.
Motorists traveling along interstates 10, 29, 30, 45 and 49 should be aware of rapidly changing weather conditions as roadways become flooded with rain or obstructed by storm damage debris.
"Those with travel plans in the evening or nighttime hours will have to be on guard for ponding of waters on roadways which can be more difficult to see when it is dark," added Pydynowski.
Severe weather likely won't stop on Saturday night, either, as forecasters keep an eye on another nearby area with the potential for severe thunderstorms to end the weekend as the cold front continues southeastward. On Sunday, the threat for severe weather will stretch from far eastern Texas to southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.
These storms are anticipated to produce more heavy rain and damaging winds, though AccuWeather forecasters predict the tornado threat will be lower during the second half of the weekend.
Looking ahead, AccuWeather's long-range team is anticipating a rainy pattern to return to the South as pulses of atmospheric energy flow east from the Southwest. Next week, rain is forecast to spread across Texas and shift eastward through the South into late next week. More thunderstorm activity is possible as well late in the week.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.