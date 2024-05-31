Severe storms to fire over High Plains, Upper Midwest through first days of June

More severe thunderstorms will be on the prowl from parts of the Mississippi Valley to the High Plains this weekend, but an outbreak of severe weather that includes tornadoes is being watched for Tuesday in the Midwest.

Incredible amounts of hail piled up half a foot deep in places, with drifts exceeding a foot, bringing traffic to a standstill and sending motorists scurrying for cover anywhere they could find it across northern Denver on May 30.

Severe weather will focus across the High Plains into Saturday night before expanding to the Upper Midwest by later Sunday, then reload over the High Plains and Rockies and advance into the Midwest again next week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that more storms packing tornadoes and big hail will continue to pose risks to lives and property.

Areas of severe thunderstorms will shift back and forth from near the Rocky Mountains to the Mississippi River into next week.

An extremely busy month for severe weather

May typically brings a strong surge in severe weather across the United States. However, storm activity this past month has propelled the tally to well above the historical average since 2010, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

There have been more than 500 preliminary reports of tornadoes during May, which is part of more than 6,000 preliminary reports of severe weather.

Of the hundreds of tornado reports, there have been more than 1,800 reports of hail 1 inch or greater and over 350 hail incidents of 2 inches in diameter or larger.

Severe storms to shuffle around into Friday night

Following a large complex of severe thunderstorms into Friday morning that caused power outages for hundreds of thousands in Texas for the second time this week, the atmosphere will need little time to reload in the central United States.

As the disturbance that sparked severe weather from northwestern Texas to the Gulf Coast from late Thursday to Friday pivots eastward, some locally damaging thunderstorms will affect areas from southern Missouri to southern Louisiana into Friday evening, as well as the zone from near San Antonio to the Rio Grande River Big Bend area of Texas.

Storms in these areas will tend to be heavy rain producers, but they can also bring high winds and hail. A couple of brief tornadoes are also possible in the strongest storms.

Farther west, more storms will erupt over the High Plains from West Texas and eastern New Mexico to eastern Colorado and western Kansas into Friday night. The storms in this zone will be spotty but can be intense with strong wind gusts and large hail. A similar setup on Thursday yielded storms with damaging golf ball- to baseball-sized hail in the Denver area.

Severe storms to focus on High Plains Saturday

"A wide swath of showers and thunderstorms is expected to span from the central Gulf Coast northward into the Midwest during the day on Saturday, drenching outdoor plans for many," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "The main focus of severe weather on Saturday afternoon and night will be over the southern and central High Plains from West Texas, northward to southwestern and south-central Nebraska."

The main threat on Saturday will be supercell thunderstorms, which can generate hail to the size of baseballs as well as high wind gusts. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for Saturday's storms is 85 mph. A small number of the storms can also produce brief tornadoes.

Quick round of severe storms for part of Midwest Sunday

Buckingham said that on Sunday, the threat of severe weather may be toned down over the High Plains but will most definitely shift northeastward to portions of the northern Plains and part of the Upper Midwest as a storm system races out of the Rockies.

"The severe weather from Sunday to Sunday night will extend from much of Kansas northward to much of North Dakota and Minnesota," Buckingham explained. "The main threats from these storms will be high winds, hail and flash flooding."

Tracking a trouble-making storm from the Northwest

On Monday, AccuWeather meteorologists will closely monitor the potential for severe weather in portions of the northern Rockies and High Plains as an unusually strong storm for early June pushes inland across the Northwest states. These storms will likely bring strong wind gusts and hail, but the scope was still being evaluated as of Friday.

On Monday, further to the east, a mosaic of showers and thunderstorms will extend from the central Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes region. While any thunderstorm in this zone can be locally heavy and gusty, severe weather will likely be limited to isolated areas.

Severe weather outbreak alert

On Tuesday and Tuesday night, there is the potential for an outbreak of severe weather, including tornadoes, for a portion of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. At the very least, multiple storms packing high winds, hail and torrential downpours will extend from eastern Kansas and northern Missouri northward to the eastern part of the Dakotas, much of Minnesota and western and central Wisconsin.

West of the severe thunderstorm activity, howling winds will usher in much cooler air from the northern Rockies to the northern High Plains. Winds may be strong enough in this zone to knock over trees, break large tree limbs and trigger power outages. Where winds blow across the highways, there will be the potential for high-profile vehicles such as trucks and campers to be blown over.

In areas where brush remains dry due to ongoing drought conditions in parts of Montana and the Dakotas, the strong winds will also pose a risk of rapid wildfire breakout and spread.

