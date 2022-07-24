More than 50M at risk for severe weather in Northeast

You don’t have to be directly struck by lightning. There are other ways you can get hit, which is why you should never underestimate a thunderstorm.

AccuWeather forecasters say intense, severe thunderstorms will move through much of the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Monday.

As the cold front responsible for the unsettled weather tracks eastward, severe storms are forecast to erupt along the heavily populated Interstate 95 corridor. While the storms are set to bring an end to the scorching heat wave that is ongoing in the region, it will come with a threat of damaging winds, hail and perhaps even a tornado.

During the early hours of Monday morning, a round of strong storms was ongoing in parts of the interior Northeast. In northwestern Pennsylvania, several tornado warnings were issued as a particularly intense storm moved near Warren, Pennsylvania, though it wasn't immediately clear if a tornado did touch down.

More than 52 million will be at risk of potentially damaging storms on Monday in a moderate severe weather risk area that forecasters say stretches from northeastern Virginia to Maine.

As ongoing storms track eastward and begin to strengthen during the early afternoon, western areas will be the first to see a threat of severe weather. In cities such as Charleston, West Virginia, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Albany, New York, outdoor plans may need to be altered as storms roll through.

As storms track farther east toward the major coastal cities, they're likely to grow more widespread and intense.

"Like in previous days, severe storms tend to be most likely where the best overlap between warm, moist air and a strong jet stream occurs. On Monday, this looks to line up over the busy urban corridor in the Northeast, stretching roughly from Washington, D.C. northward up the coast, even up through portions of Maine," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde explained.

Given the timing of these storms, the busy evening commutes in many cities may be impacted, with storms potentially acting to snarl traffic during rush hour.

Toward the southwest, additional storms are also likely to form in Virginia and along the heavily traveled Interstate 81 corridor. Thunderstorms may not be as widespread in these areas, but any storm that develops could become intense very quickly. Those caught in storms while traveling are cautioned to never seek shelter under a bridge or overpass and never drive through flooded roadways.

Damaging wind gusts, hail and flooding rainfall will be the main threats with any Monday storms, forecasters say.

As the front continues to push southeastward into Tuesday, the Northeast will finally be able to enjoy calm, seasonable weather. However, storms will be possible farther south across a broad area, and at least a few may turn severe from southern Illinois all the way east to the Atlantic coast.

While the coverage of severe storms is expected to be smaller than on previous days, the most intense storms may be capable of damaging wind gusts at times. With the front expected to slow down and eventually stall, multiple rounds of thunderstorms may lead to a threat of flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

Monday's severe weather danger follows an active weekend of storms across parts of the Midwest and Northeast.

The first dangerous storms of the weekend formed early Saturday morning and went on to impact the greater Chicago area. Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings were plastered across the area as damaging storms tore through around daybreak Saturday. Tornado warnings were also issued Saturday morning.

This area of storms was responsible for hundreds of wind damage reports that were sent to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) on Saturday, stretching from Indiana to western Virginia. Damage reports ranged from tree limbs down in places to broken power poles.

Severe storms rolled into Sunday as well, with an intense line of storms rolling through portions of the Midwest and Northeast. From Northeast Ohio to western Massachusetts, over 150 damaging wind reports were logged by the Storm Prediction Center. In that area, over 77,000 customers remained without power as of early Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.US.

