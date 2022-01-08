Severe storms rattled Houston area with possible tornado
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Jan. 8, 2022 6:44 AM EST
|
Updated Jan. 9, 2022 5:39 AM EST
AccuWeather Storm Chaser and Meteorologist, Tony Laubach, gives us his early thoughts on the 2022 chasing season.
AccuWeather forecasters say that a cold front tearing into mild, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico will be the trigger for severe thunderstorm development in the south-central United States over the weekend.
It's been under a month since the last significant severe weather outbreak for this area, which occurred on Dec. 18, when an EF-1 tornado tracked across Montgomery County, Texas, and gusty winds caused further damage around Houston and into southern Louisiana. After a warm start to 2022, with temperatures generally about a degree or two above average, the ingredients were in place for another severe event.
"Cities such as Houston, Lufkin, Texas, and Shreveport, Louisiana, were threatened by severe storms as a cold front pressed southward into a relatively warm and humid air mass for this time of year," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
Possible tornado spotted on beltway 8 to 59 near Humble, Texas. (Twitter / Tony McKay @TMcKay9)
Temperatures more typical of March are expected across the South Central ahead of this cold push. For example, Houston reached a high of 75 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday ahead of the storms, which is over 10 degrees above its average in the lower 60s. The city is also forecast to have highs in the lower 70s on Sunday.
Tornado Warnings were issued Saturday afternoon and evening for areas around Houston as the storms came through. One Tornado Warning included George Bush Intercontinental Airpot. Possible tornado sightings were reported near Humble, Aldine and Dayton, Texas. A tornado warning was in effect for a time on Saturday night for Harris County, Texas.
Ping pong size hail was reported near Nacogdoches, Texas, late Saturday, along with downed trees and displaced patio furniture around Plum Grove, Texas. Two to three inches of rain fell on Saturday in Harris and Liberty Counties, likely triggering rises on the Luce Bayou. The NWS issued a flash flood warning for Liberty and Polk counties, Texas, for Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Old Highway in Northern Liberty County was completely flooded at around 9 p.m. local time on Saturday. To the north in Huntsville, Texas, pea sized hail was falling on Saturday evening, while dime size hail fell in Montgomery county.
Motorists traveling along interstates 10, 29, 30, 45 and 49 should be aware of rapidly changing weather conditions as roadways become flooded with rain or obstructed by storm damage debris.
Severe weather likely won't stop at Saturday night, either, as forecasters keep an eye on another nearby area with the potential for severe thunderstorms to end the weekend as the cold front continues southeastward. On Sunday, the threat for severe weather will stretch from far eastern Texas to southwestern Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. These storms are anticipated to produce more heavy rain, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes.
Looking ahead, AccuWeather's long-range team is anticipating a rainy pattern to return to the South as pulses of atmospheric energy flow east from the Southwest. This week, rain is forecast to spread across Texas and shift eastward through the South into late week. More thunderstorm activity is possible as well late in the week.
